    Today's most popular London theatre tickets

    SAVE £58
    The Wizard of Oz at London Palladium, London
    The Wizard of Oz
    SAVE UP TO 37%
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    Save up to £37
    Grease at Dominion Theatre, London
    Grease
    SAVE UP TO 60%
    We Will Rock You at London Coliseum, London
    We Will Rock You
    EXCLUSIVE PRICES
    MAMMA MIA! at Novello Theatre, London
    MAMMA MIA!
    FROM £42
    The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre, London
    The Lion King
    FROM £27
    Mrs. Doubtfire at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    Mrs. Doubtfire
    FROM £30
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    FROM £24
    The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, London
    The Book of Mormon
    Price Per Part
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre, London
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
    Save up to 48%
    Ain't Too Proud at Prince Edward Theatre, London
    Ain't Too Proud
    FROM £27
    Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre , London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £24
    Back To The Future at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Back To The Future
    FROM £36
    Frozen The Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
    Frozen The Musical
    SAVE £42
    The Crown Jewels at Garrick Theatre, London
    The Crown Jewels
    FROM £24
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    EXCLUSIVE PRICES
    Matilda The Musical at Cambridge Theatre, London
    Matilda The Musical
    FROM £18
    Crazy For You at Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
    Crazy For You
    SELLING FAST!
    Lyonesse at Harold Pinter Theatre, London
    Lyonesse Opens 17 October 2023
    EXCLUSIVE PRICES
    Patriots at Noel Coward Theatre, London
    Patriots
    FROM £63
    Cirque du Soleil: Alegria at Royal Albert Hall, London
    Cirque du Soleil: Alegria Opens 11 January 2024
    FROM £24
    Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre, London
    Hamilton
    NO FEES
    Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre, London
    Jersey Boys
    EXCLUSIVE PRICES
    Dr Semmelweis at Harold Pinter Theatre, London
    Dr Semmelweis

    LATEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

    Our customers love us!
    Based on 9066 reviews
    See all reviews
    15 hours ago

    The attendant kindly solved my request. I am very satisfied.

    21 hours ago

    Made my exchange very easy caley was amazing I loved her energy in helping me and made my booking process easy

    38 hours ago Ticket exchange

    I requested a ticket exchange due to a rail strike on the original day and Roger got back to me within hours of receiving my email and sorted it out …

    1 day ago

    Unfortunately we could not make the show on 15th but you very kindly rearranged it for us as my Daughter had to have surgery I appreciate your patien…

    1 day ago

    This company has helped us a lot. The best

    2 days ago Helpful and accommodating

    Roger was really helpful and very quick to reply to my emails, they were very accommodating in helping me move my theatre booking to avoid an up and …

