Starlight Express in London - choo choo! Tickets coming soon!

Three abandoned projects (including the book series that created Thomas the Tank Engine) later and Starlight Express was born. In spite of finding its beginnings in failed endeavours, the story of an obsolete steam engine named Rusty and his conquest to win the championships, and the heart of Pearl (a first-class observation car), has become the ninth-longest-running show in the West End. It has also become Germany’s most successful musical and even reaped a mighty Guinness World record.

Get your roller skates ready for the Starlight Express revival at London's Wembley Stadium. Tickets are coming soon!

About Starlight Express and Starlight Express in London

Over 20 million people have seen Starlight Express and it is estimated to have grossed over $1.2 billion in sales worldwide. Debuting with a race track all the way around the auditorium on 27 March 1984, Starlight Express quickly became the longest-running musical in London theatre history.

The show has ridden all over the world, from Japan, and Australia to the USA. A production in Bochum Germany which has been running for over 25 years and has been seen by an incredible fifteen million people. Two decades and 7,406 production later, Starlight Express eventually closed on 12 January 2002.

What happens in Starlight Express?

Starlight Express is a delight for the senses that is entirely performed on roller skates, it follows Rusty in his quest for the crown (and an auto-mobile lady). One night, as a child lays sleeping, wheels spin and toys come to life, all helped by a touch of magic.

Three different engines are set to enter a race for the crown of ‘Fastest engine in the World!’. Enemies Greaseball (a haughty diesel train), and Electra (a brand-new electric engine poke jabs at Rusty, but with the guidance of the ‘Starlight Express’ legend, Rusty learns that he could triumph all along, all he needed to see was meet the victor within.

Who are the creatives of Starlight Express?

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, the creative team for this new production is helmed by acclaimed director Luke Sheppard (&Juliet, The Little Big Things), set designer Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), video designer Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), costume designer Gabriella Slade (Six), lighting designer Howard Hudson (&Juliet) and sound designer Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical) with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind****.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham(Pacific Overtures), STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

Starlight Express is full steam ahead, tickets coming soon!

Get ready for *Starlight Express *to pull into the station! Keep your eyes on our website and news section for more information on Starlight Express tickets!