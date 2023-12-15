Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Stranger Things : The First Shadow Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Stranger Things : The First Shadow

    See the world of Stranger Things like never before with STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    17 November 2023 - 24 August 2024
    Content
    Please be advised that flashing lights will be used in this production.
    Special notice

    Under 5s are not permitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

    Next Available Performances of Stranger Things : The First Shadow

    TODAY is 15th June 2023

    December 2023 January 2024 February 2024 March 2024 April 2024 May 2024 June 2024 July 2024 August 2024

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereTop ShowsContemporary

    We use cookies