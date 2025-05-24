Stereophonic London tickets

The multi award-winning, most Tony-nominated play in history has its highly anticipated West End premiere this spring. Featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, the ‘Best Play’ winner is a guaranteed smash. Book your official tickets today.

About Stereophonic

A music studio becomes a fought battleground in this deeply intermediate exploration into the agony and ecstasy of creation. When an up-and-coming rock band finds themselves suddenly on the cusp of superstardom, relationships are tested and egos are checked. The pressures of outside expectations could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

Immerse yourself, with fly-on-the-wall intimacy, in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

It’s worth the applause

‘A staggeringly, ingeniously, entertaining achievement’ - New York Times

‘Book in early because Stereophonic is liable to be a sellout smash’ - Time Out

With 13 nods, Stereophonic is the most nominated play in Tony history. It won 5 of its categories including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

is the recipient of a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship,a Whiting Award,the inaugural Steinberg Playwright Award,a Bush Artists Fellowship, and the Kesselring Prize for Drama. Phew! Arcade Fire have won 26 music awards including a Grammy and two Brits.

Stereophonic Cast

Charlie - Andrew R. Butler

- Andrew R. Butler Grover - Eli Gelb

- Eli Gelb Simon - Chris Stack

Further casting to be announced.

Stereophonic Creatives