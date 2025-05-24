Menu
    Stereophonic Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Stereophonic

    The most Tony nominated play in history

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+.
    Running time
    3hrs 10mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    24 May - 20 September 2025
    Content
    This production contains simulated drug use. Smoking on stage – herbal cigarettes are used on stage
    Access
    BSL Interpreted Performance Saturday 21 June at 1pm, Audio Described Performance Saturday 5 July at 1pm, Captioned Performance Saturday 30 August at 1pm

