Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer The Book of Mormon Tickets at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London

    The Book of Mormon

    The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park.

    4052 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    15+

    Child policy
    Parental advisory: Explicit language. All persons under 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    15 November 2021 - 23 July 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 18 and above. Contains strong language, scenes of sexual nature, and strong violent scenes. This production contains content and themes that many would consider offensive.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT

    As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

    The Book of Mormon Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (4052 customer reviews)

    Dominic French

    16 July 20

    Great day out, would definitely see it again

    Mika TSUJI

    13 April 20

    We (my family) loved your musical show very much and want to see you again in near future??

    Offer The Book of Mormon Ticket Offer Details

    SEE IT IN STYLE - PAY NO FEES Valid Monday - Friday performances 25 April - 25 June 2022. Book by 24 April 2022

    Next Available Performances of The Book of Mormon

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022

    Who appears in The Book of Mormon

    Christopher Copeland

    Swing

    Nicholas Dawkes

    David McMullan

    Swing/Dance Captain

    Brandon Bishop

    Dean Maynard

    Price's Dad/ Joseph Smith/ Mission President

    PND Photography

    Emma Louise Jones
    Robin Savage

    Joseph Davenport

    Ensemble

    Kirk Patterson
    Steve Lawton

    Luke George
    Cameron Slater

    Michael Moulton

    General

    AM Photography

    Myles Hart

    Swing

    Brandon Bishop

    Philip Catchpole

    Cast

    Claire Grogan

    Richard Lloyd King

    Mafala Hatimbi

    MUG Photography

    Sam Toland
    Paul Hartnell

    Sean Parkins
    MUG Photography

    Stephen Rolley

    Ensemble

    Asia Werbel

    Steven Webb

    Moroni/Elder McKinley

    MUG Photography

    Tom Xander

    Standby Elder Cunningham

    MUG Photography

    Adam Bailey
    CNW Headshots

    Leanne Robinson
    Steve Lawton

    Dom Simpson
    Ross Carpenter

    Ross Carpenter
    BWH Agency Website

    Jade Johnson
    Samuel Black

    Lewis Cornay
    Darren Bell

    Oliver Jacobson
    Andrew Raszenski

    Alex Given
    Kayi Ushe

    Etisyai Philip
    David Yiu

    James Chisholm
    Brandon Bishop

    Madison Swan
    Kim Hardy

    Demi Goodman
    Jason Mitchell

    Jack Greaves

    The Book of Mormon news

    West End The Book of Mormon reopening cast announced! 14/9/2021, 12pm
    The Book of Mormon tickets are back on sale now! 11/1/2021, 12.25pm
    (WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube 8/5/2020, 4.10pm
    The Book of Mormon musical FAQ 28/4/2020, 2.30pm

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyTop ShowsCritic's ChoiceAmerican ClassicLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayWest End FavouritesPride in LondonDelfont Mackintosh TheatresSonia Friedman ProductionsLTD20 | Last Minute Wednesday Night TicketsShow VouchersSee It In Style

    We use cookies