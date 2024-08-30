Oliver! London tickets
Glorious news! Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, Oliver! is making itself at home in the West End. Playing at London’s Gielgud Theatre from 14 December 2024 for a strictly limited run, who could ask for anything more?! Going with a gang? Save money without picking a pocket or two, when you book for ten people or more. Further details can be found at the bottom of the page.
What is Oliver! About?
A beloved gem among British musicals, Oliver! follows a young orphan who overcomes mistreatment, deception, and abduction to make a better life for himself and his new-found friends. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ ever-popular novel, the musical includes some of theatre's most loved songs, including; ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’, ‘You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two’, ‘I’d Do Anything’, ‘Oom Pah Pah’, and the heartbreaking ‘As Long As He Needs Me’.
Born into poverty and misfortune, Oliver Twist escapes the harsh conditions of a workhouse and ventures into the streets of London. There, he encounters a cast of colourful characters, including the Artful Dodger, the villainous Fagin, the kind-hearted Nancy, and the menacing Bill Sikes. As Oliver navigates a world filled with danger and deception, he seeks love, family, and a place to call home.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Oliver! was the first musical composed by a British writer to be a major hit on Broadway, opening in 1963 the show won three Tony Awards and ran for 774 performances.
- The musical has had equal success this side of the pond, with the original run and subsequent rivals receiving eight Olivier nominations.
- Oliver! is one of eight UK musicals to be featured on an official Royal Mail stamp.
Oliver! Cast
- Fagin - Simon Lipkin
- Nancy - Shanay Holmes
- Bill Sikes - Aaron Sidwell
- Artful Dodger - Billy Jenkins
- Mr Brownlow - Philip Franks
Oliver! Creatives
- Director and Choreographer - Matthew Bourne
- Co-Director - Jean-Pierre van der Spuy
- Designer - Lez Brotherston
- Lighting Designer - Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs
- Sound Designer - Adan Fisher
- Video Designer - George Reeve
- Orchestrations - William David Brohn
- Adapted by - Stephen Metcalfe
- Musical Supervisor - Graham Hurman
Group Bookings
To make a group booking please email [email protected]
Accelerator Groups 10+
Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only (performances from 29th April 2025 onwards):
Bands A & B reduced to £61
Book now and pay by 1 November 2024.
Groups 10+
Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only.
Bands A & B reduced to £71
Wednesday Matinee Groups 10+
Valid Wednesday matinees only
Band A reduced to £84
Band B reduced to £69
Band C reduced to £54
Schools Rate 10+
Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only (performances from 13 January 2025 onwards);
Grand Circle reduced to £34 plus one free teacher ticket for every ten students.
Exclusions
Performances 16 December 2024 to 5 January 2025
Performances 17 to 23 February 2025
Performances 7 to 20 April 2025
Week commencing 26 May 2025
Performances 21 July to 31 August 2025