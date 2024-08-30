Oliver! London tickets

Glorious news! Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, Oliver! is making itself at home in the West End. Playing at London’s Gielgud Theatre from 14 December 2024 for a strictly limited run, who could ask for anything more?! Going with a gang? Save money without picking a pocket or two, when you book for ten people or more. Further details can be found at the bottom of the page.

What is Oliver! About?

A beloved gem among British musicals, Oliver! follows a young orphan who overcomes mistreatment, deception, and abduction to make a better life for himself and his new-found friends. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ ever-popular novel, the musical includes some of theatre's most loved songs, including; ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’, ‘You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two’, ‘I’d Do Anything’, ‘Oom Pah Pah’, and the heartbreaking ‘As Long As He Needs Me’.

Born into poverty and misfortune, Oliver Twist escapes the harsh conditions of a workhouse and ventures into the streets of London. There, he encounters a cast of colourful characters, including the Artful Dodger, the villainous Fagin, the kind-hearted Nancy, and the menacing Bill Sikes. As Oliver navigates a world filled with danger and deception, he seeks love, family, and a place to call home.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Oliver! was the first musical composed by a British writer to be a major hit on Broadway, opening in 1963 the show won three Tony Awards and ran for 774 performances.

The musical has had equal success this side of the pond, with the original run and subsequent rivals receiving eight Olivier nominations.

Oliver! is one of eight UK musicals to be featured on an official Royal Mail stamp.

Oliver! Cast

Fagin - Simon Lipkin

- Simon Lipkin Nancy - Shanay Holmes

- Shanay Holmes Bill Sikes - Aaron Sidwell

- Aaron Sidwell Artful Dodger - Billy Jenkins

- Billy Jenkins Mr Brownlow - Philip Franks

Oliver! Creatives

Director and Choreographer - Matthew Bourne

- Matthew Bourne Co-Director - Jean-Pierre van der Spuy

- Jean-Pierre van der Spuy Designer - Lez Brotherston

- Lez Brotherston Lighting Designer - Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs

- Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs Sound Designer - Adan Fisher

- Adan Fisher Video Designer - George Reeve

- George Reeve Orchestrations - William David Brohn

- William David Brohn Adapted by - Stephen Metcalfe

- Stephen Metcalfe Musical Supervisor - Graham Hurman

Group Bookings

To make a group booking please email [email protected]

Accelerator Groups 10+

Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only (performances from 29th April 2025 onwards):

Bands A & B reduced to £61

Book now and pay by 1 November 2024.

Groups 10+

Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only.

Bands A & B reduced to £71

Wednesday Matinee Groups 10+

Valid Wednesday matinees only

Band A reduced to £84

Band B reduced to £69

Band C reduced to £54

Schools Rate 10+

Valid Monday to Thursday evenings only (performances from 13 January 2025 onwards);

Grand Circle reduced to £34 plus one free teacher ticket for every ten students.

Exclusions

Performances 16 December 2024 to 5 January 2025

Performances 17 to 23 February 2025

Performances 7 to 20 April 2025

Week commencing 26 May 2025

Performances 21 July to 31 August 2025