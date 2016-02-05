Elf tickets in London for Christmas

Based on the hit Will Ferrell holiday classic, the hit Broadway and West End show is coming to London’s Dominion Theatre for a limited 8-week season, just in time for Christmas. Take the whole family to experience the magic and wonder as one of your favourite holiday films comes to life in the West End. As far as Christmas theatre tickets are concerned, Elf is on the top of the nice list!

Elf! The musical

When Buddy, a young orphan child, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve things will never be the same. Buddy is raised by Santa’s elves at the North Pole and somehow, despite his enormous size and poor toy-making skills, takes a long time to realise just why he doesn’t quite seem to fit in. Once he learns the truth Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find the human father he never knew existed and help the Big Apple rediscover the meaning of Christmas.

London Elf cast and creatives

Casting for the limited Christmas 2022 run of Elf! The musical will be announced in due course.

Elf! is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production also features direction and choreography by Morgan Young (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), set design and costumes by Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, with sound design by Clem Rawling.

Tickets for Elf in London

If you miss out on this holiday favourite you’ll feel like a cotton-headed ninny muggins so be sure to book tickets to the limited 8-week run of Elf the musical now, whilst availability lasts! The best way of spreading Christmas cheer is booking tickets for Elf, Santa’s favourite musical!