    Elf! Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    Elf!

    Elf comes to the Dominion Theatre singing loud for all to hear!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted. All patrons, regardless of age must have a valid ticket.
    Running time
    2hrs 25mins including the interval.
    Performance dates
    14 November 2022 – 7 January 2023
    Content
    Smoking depicted on stage / occasional strong language.

    Andrea Doggett

    5 February 16

    Show was very good shame tickets were expensive

    Tanya Cook

    8 January 16

    Loved it!!! Would recommend.

    November 2022 December 2022 January 2023

