    Les Miserables Tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, London

    Les Miserables

    The fully staged production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre!

    3384 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    26 September 2021 - 2 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

    Les Miserables Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3384 customer reviews)

    Sharon Gray

    14 March 20

    Absolutely fantastic .

    Heather

    12 March 20

    This musical was fantastic!! It far surpassed my expectations and is one of my favorite musicals!! I would watch it again and again!! Well done!!!

    Next Available Performances of Les Miserables

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

    Who appears in Les Miserables

    Ori Jones

    Jessica Joslin
    Nick James

    Josefina Gabrielle
    Les Mis Show Website

    Rachelle Ann Go
    John Clark

    Sarah Lark

    Swing

    LesMis.com

    Shan Ako
    MUG Photography

    Jon Robyns
    Adam Bayjou

    Luke McCall
    Isaac Peral

    Richard Carson
    Michael Shelford

    Kathy Peacock
    Michael Carlo

    Samuel Wyn-Morris
    Michael Wharley

    Jessie Hart
    Kate Scott

    Leo Miles
    Fiona Whyte

    Rodney Earl Clarke
    Hunch Creatives

    Matthew Dale
    Michael Shelford

    Shane O'Riordan
    Luce Newman-Williams

    Sam Peggs
    LinkedIn Profile

    Mared Williams
    John Clark

    Matt Dempsey
    Emma Bullivant

    Sake Wijers
    Emma Bullivant

    Lily Kerhoas
    Claire Newman-Williams

    Mark Pearce

    Les Miserables news

    Full casting announced for the re-opening of the fully staged production of Les Misérables 24/8/2021, 12.29pm
    What theatre fans can look forward to this February! 1/2/2021, 5.23pm
    Les Miserables announces full-fledged West End return plans plus on-sale date 17/12/2020, 6pm
    England theatres can re-open on 2 December if in tiers 1 and 2 24/11/2020, 5.15pm

