MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre

Join us at MAMMA MIA!! and enjoy the ultimate feel-good factor at the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical!

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA.

Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget!

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. To date, it has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $2 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA!! is currently on its first-ever UK Tour, receiving great critical and public acclaim.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004. The musical re-opened at the Novello Theatre in 2012, where it recently celebrated its London 20th birthday on 6 April 2019. The London production of MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 9 million people, played over 8,500 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.



To celebrate the 21st year of MAMMA MIA! in London, there is a dazzling new cast. The stunning Mazz Murray, who recently played Mama Morton in Chicago and previously played Tanya in MAMMA MIA!, returns to head the cast as Donna. She will be joined by Kirsty Hoiles as Tanya, Cameron Burt as Sky, Melissa Nettleford as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Taylor Bradshaw as Eddie and Danny Nattrass as Pepper. In addition, Ricky Butt will appear as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill and Lucy May Barker as Sophie. Caroline Deverill will continue to play the role of Donna at certain performances.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, is the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time. With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA!! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch. MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.

Whatever age you are, you can‘t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Book your MAMMA MIA! tickets now!

"Ridiculously enjoyable" The Daily Telegraph

"The sunniest of all musicals it provides new pleasures every time" Sunday Express

"If you are looking for the best night out in town ­you've just found it" Talk Radio

"The best show I've seen in years" Capital Radio

"ABBA-solutely fabulous" Daily Mail