The triumphant return of The Snowman London tickets in 2022!

The Birmingham Repertory Theatre's spectacular holiday favourite, The Snowman, returns to London's Peacock Theatre for its 25th year. While the story and aesthetic remain the same, The Snowman is always a hit with London audiences. With its spectacular blend of great storytelling, live music, dance, spectacle and spellbinding magic, the production is set to dazzle young and old audiences alike.

About Raymond Briggs, The Snowman, and its producer John Coates

The Snowman London musical is based on the celebrated illustrator Raymond Briggs CBE's picture book of the same name. The late John Coates produced the show. The classic British tale by Briggs was also adapted into an animated television special. The sequel entitled The Snowman and the Snowdog was dedicated in Coates' memory shortly following his unfortunate death from cancer.

John Coates was best-known for co-founding the TVC London animation studio in 1957 together with George Dunning. The studio was behind the animation for The Beatles' Yellow Submarine special. In addition, it produced a television series entitled The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends, based on Beatrix Potter's beloved children's book.

The creatives behind The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre

Bill Alexander directs the critically acclaimed musical, which features music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including the show-stopping number Walking in the Air. Combined with Tim Mitchell's magical lighting, Ruari Murchison's superb design, and jaw-dropping choreography by Robert North, accompanied by a live orchestra, The Snowman will knock your socks off!

The Snowman – A Festive Pleasure!

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas outing that's fun for the whole family or just hoping to relive this festive classic, then The Snowman will not disappoint.

Book The Snowman tickets at the Peacock today before they freeze over!