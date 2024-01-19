Tickets for Othello at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse are available now!

Shakespeare's searing tragedy Othello is laid bare by candlelight this winter as part of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse season.

About Othello

Othello goes by many names. Othello, the General. Othello, the hero. Othello, the devoted husband. Othello, the Black man.

Admired by all, Othello has forged a path of roaring success in his career. However, his life takes a dark turn when a man's unchecked envy and deceitful machinations ignite a fire of destruction, destroying not just Othello's reputation but also his sanity. Othello becomes the target, the perceived enemy, and tragically, the unwitting perpetrator of a terrible act.

The creatives of Othello

In her much-anticipated debut at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Director Ola Ince follows up the 2021's Romeo & Juliet in the Globe Theatre with a powerful rendition of Shakespeare's thought-provoking exploration of the devastating consequences of racism. This play delves into the crucial questions: How do we react when faced with Black success? And what does it signify when accomplished Black men, once celebrated by society, find themselves torn down by the same community that once praised them?



'But I will wear my heart upon my sleeve For daws to peck at: I am not what I am'. – Act I, scene 1. In a play that still rings true today, Othello explores racism, love, jealousy and betrayal.