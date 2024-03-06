Tickets for MJ The Musical are available now!

The smash-hit broadway biopic musical MJ is coming to the West End in Spring 2024, where it will play at the Prince Edward Theatre. This electrifying musical is a celebration of the life and legacy of The King of Pop himself! To see Michael Jackson’s story curated for the stage, book tickets for the critically-acclaimed production MJ today!

About Michael Jackson

From his beginnings in the highly successful Motown group The Jackson 5 to his reign as a pop superstar, Michael Jackson is known for operating his own creative lane completely. He is often known to be one of the world's most successful and prominent entertainers. His contributions to music have immortalised him as the King of Pop. He is amongst the best-selling artists of all time and has won countless awards. Not only did he change the course of music indefinitely, but his album Thriller is the best-selling album of all time and has sold over 65 million copies worldwide. Jackson’s music has inspired various generations and his artistry has become a pioneering voice for black musicians.

About MJ The Musical

The stunning Tony Award-winning Broadway musical has been reimagined for the West End stage. Delve into the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, an epic production that goes behind the scenes of Michael’s mastermind creativity, and shows how through ingenious collaborative and creative spirits he cemented his place as the superstar that he is known to be today.

The cast and creatives of MJ The Musical

MJ features book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage, Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and was included in Time magazine's 2019 list of the 100 Most Influential People, she was the first (and remains the only) woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama two times. It is directed and Choreographed by Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon, His awards include the Tony Award for Best Choreography (An American in Paris). He is the President of the Benesh Institute and was made an OBE in 2016.

MJ The Musical will star Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award for his star-making performance on Broadway, will lead the London cast.

MJ tickets are available now

Want to see the King of Pop’s story burst to life on stage along with all of your favourite and adored Jackson hits? Moonwalk over on the 31 May to get your MJ tickets!