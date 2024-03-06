Menu
    MJ The Musical Tickets at the Prince Edward Theatre, London

    MJ The Musical

    The Tony-award-winning smash MJ The Musical is coming to the Prince Edward Theatre next Spring!

    Important information

    Child policy
    MJ is recommended for ages 8 and up. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.
    Running time
    2 hours and 30 minutes (one intermission).
    Performance dates
    6 March - 22 June 2024

    MJ The Musical news

    Myles Frost to star in West End premiere of MJ The Musical 23/5/2023, 11am
    MJ the Musical will open in the West End next Spring! 10/3/2023, 3.05pm
    Award-winning Broadway musical MJ set for 2024 West End debut 17/10/2022, 11.59am

    Tags:

    MusicalHistoryContemporaryCritic's ChoiceJukeboxStar Power

