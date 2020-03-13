Menu
    Phantom of the Opera Tickets at the Her Majesty's Theatre, London

    Phantom of the Opera

    After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.

    3626 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    27 July 2021 - 1 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 10 and above. Contains adult themes, strobe lighting, lightning effects, and gun shots.
    Special notice

    We recommend all audience members wear a face covering throughout their visit, but this is a personal choice.

    Phantom of the Opera Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3626 customer reviews)

    Robert Connor Graeber

    13 March 20

    Great service

    Mark

    12 March 20

    This is just beyond amazing, I came on a visit in 2004 when I was 14 and saw this show, and now I watched it after 16 years and it brought all the beautiful memories back.. The whole experience was just amazing, I will come back again and again

    Who appears in Phantom of the Opera

    Robin Savage

    Adam Robert Lewis

    Swing

    Carl Proctor

    Matthew Barrow

    Cast

    Claire Grogan

    Bridget Costello

    Swing

    Adam Bayjou

    Danny Whitehead

    Cast

    Hadrian Delacey

    Joseph Buquet

    JMB

    Jacinta Mulcahy

    Madame Giry

    Nicholas Dawkes

    John Stacey

    Cast

    MUG Photography

    Katy Hanna

    Cast

    Kelly Mathieson

    Christine Daaé

    Garry Lake

    Kris Manuel

    Cast

    PaulTabone.com

    Paul Ettore Tabone

    Piangi

    Max Parker

    Rebecca Ridout

    Cast

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Ross Dawes

    Monsieur Firmin

    Scott Davies

    Scott Davies

    The Phantom (Standby)

    Chris Brown

    Tim Morgan

    Swing

    Jennie Scott

    Victoria Ward

    Madame Firmin

    Greg Airey

    Paul Erbs

    Passarino/Hairdresser

