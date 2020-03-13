Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera has returned to Her Majesty’s Theatre

Experience the thrill of the West End’s most enduring love story, starring double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. The Phantom awaits…

Phantom of the Opera tickets remain some of the most popular in London after more than 30 years! The soaring music of this classic production has made it a mainstay of the West End for decades. This production is one that brings people back time and time again. If you’ve never seen it before, what are you waiting for?

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glittering musical is the most successful of all time with more than 140 million Phantom of the Opera tickets sold worldwide. It has won over 70 major theatre awards. The show consistently receives glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike and has an average 5-star rating based on nearly 2,000 reviews by London Theatre Direct customers.

What is Phantom of the Opera about?

Far beneath the majesty and splendour of the Paris Opera House, the Phantom hides in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the Phantom seeks to control the Paris Opera House and its players. The Phantom finds a new student in the form of Christine, an orphaned chorus girl and trains her to sing the music of the night. When a face from her past appears the Phantom must discover if the love he holds for his beautiful student is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.

When was Phantom of the Opera written?

In 1984 Andrew Lloyd Webber was looking to pen a major romance and a reading of Gaston Leroux's classic novel of mystery and suspense, The Phantom of the Opera, provided the substance he was looking for. The musical went through many iterations and lyricists before it became the classic we know and love today. The Phantom of the Opera opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre in October 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in the leading roles and there have been dozens of productions worldwide since then. Now in its 36th record-breaking year, The Phantom of the Opera continues to captivate audiences at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End.

The Phantom of the Opera story has spawned many retellings including multiple film adaptations. The most recent of which came out in 2004 and starred Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Who is in Phantom of the Opera in London?

The current Phantom London cast features Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.

How do I get Phantom of the Opera tickets?

Tickets for Phantom of the Opera are easy to book using London Theatre Direct's interactive seating plan. Choose the best date for you and have a look at our seating plans which show up to date availability and information. Book the best seats at the best prices and prepare to be wooed by The Phantom of the Opera.

Book Phantom of the Opera tickets now to secure your seats to one of London's favourite shows. The music of the night is sure to leave you breathless!