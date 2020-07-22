Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Moulin Rouge Tickets at the Piccadilly Theatre, London

    Moulin Rouge

    Moulin Rouge comes to the West End in Autumn 2021!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    To be confirmed.
    Special notice

    IMPORTANT: What to bring with you to the theatre We hope you enjoy your trip to the theatre, but need to make sure you, our staff and the rest of the audience are safe. Upon arrival, as well as your eTickets, all members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status to gain entry in ONE of the following ways: · ** Full vaccination** (first and second dose), and with the second dose administered at least 14 days before your visit; or · A negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of your visit; or · Proof of natural immunity (positive PCR test within the last six months, after self-isolation has ended and up to 180 days after taking the test).

    Moulin Rouge news

    West End Moulin Rouge! musical postpones opening to Fall 2021 22/7/2020, 1pm
    Dreamcast for the West End Moulin Rouge 12/11/2019, 4.20pm
    Broadway’s Moulin Rouge to can-can to the West End in 2021 18/10/2019, 3pm

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies