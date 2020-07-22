Moulin Rouge has transferred to the West End's Piccadilly Theatre!

Baz Luhrmann's spectacular (spectacular) film comes to the stage and the West End couldn't be more excited for one of the most well-loved musicals of our time to come to town. The stage version of Moulin Rouge will make its UK premiere at London's Piccadilly Theatre in November 2021.

What’s the Moulin Rouge musical about?

For those rare few that haven’t seen the hit (2001) movie starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the story of Moulin Rouge follows the story of two younger lovers whose worlds collide when they meet at Paris’ iconic Moulin Rouge. Christian is a penniless writer from England who despite his father’s dismay, seeks the ideals of the Bohemians. Satine, on the other hand, is a can-can dancer who only dreams of being a true actress.

When the pair meet, a hilarious and yet heartwarming love story unfolds that will have you rooting for the couple. However, The Duke holds the deeds and, therefore, Satine’s future in his hands and thwarts their relationship.

A recap on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack…

Whilst Moulin Rouge boasts a beautiful story about the struggles of love and though the incredible cast of the film really grabbed the attention of an international audience, it’s the songs that really stand out and make this musical a contemporary classic. This jukebox takes classic songs from the likes of world-renowned artists: David Bowie, Elton John, The Police, Debarge and Christina Aguilera. These popular pop songs are given a musical stamp that only increase their already massive repute!

Songs that stand out and were made somewhat more iconic, if possible, by the Moulin Rouge film are ‘Your Song’, ‘Come What May’, ‘Elephant Love Medley’ and ‘Nature Boy’. It’s quite simply hit after hit but with the addition of a captivating tale of love, it will have you gripped and seeing these popular songs in a whole new light.

The stage version of Moulin Rouge has shaken up the soundtrack and you can listen to the Broadway cast recording here.

Moulin Rouge West End tickets!

Moulin Rouge West End tickets!