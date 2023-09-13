The Devil Wears Prada musical is coming soon to a West End October 24!

West End theatre fans are bursting with excitement for the arrival of Elton John's musical The Devil Wears Prada, which is set for its West End debut in October 2024.

The Devil Wears Prada musical plot

The original 2006 film has received a fabulous new makeover for the big musical adaptation, though the core of the plot will remain the same. When the frumpily dressed Andy, a recent graduate and aspiring journalist, scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine, fitting in with her sassy yet elegantly dressed co-workers (aptly called the clackers) is the least of her worries. Constantly forced to sacrifice her personal life to be at the beck and call of her intimidating boss, Miranda Priestly, Andy quickly forgets what it means to have a work-life balance.

Andy is also often met with impossible demands that she is occasionally able to fulfil out of pure luck, such as finding a copy of the unpublished manuscript for the next Harry Potter novel, and that she occasionally fails miserably, such as booking a flight out of Miami during a hurricane or placing a copy of The Book on one of Miranda's three "tables with flowers." Before long, Andy becomes sucked into the elite fashion world she once despised after proving herself worthy of keeping her demanding job. But just how far is she willing to go to please her diva boss?

About The Devil Wears Prada film

The musical is based on the global smash-hit film of the same name that starred Meryl Streep as the blunt and cutthroat editor of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly, opposite Anne Hathaway as Priestly's slave personal assistant and fashion sceptic, Andy Sachs. The film was, in turn, based on the 2003 bestseller by Lauren Weisberger, who once worked as a personal assistant for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The creatives of The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum/ Alchemation (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, SIX and Mrs. Doubtfire), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson(Mrs Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud, Sister Act The Musical) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

The Devil Wears Prada is heading to London's West End in 2024.