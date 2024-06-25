Hercules London Tickets

It's not a myth! More than two and a half decades since the animated Disney musical, everyone's favourite demi-god is flexing his, rather sizable, muscles once again! Making the leap from screen to stage (we all know that he can go the distance) Hercules will be landing in London's West End shortly. Written by Tony award winners Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and featuring new songs from the composers of the classic cartoon, Alan Menken and David Zippel, you may not be a damsel, but you'll be in distress if you miss your chance to see this magical musical! Book your tickets when they become available.

History of Hercules

The cheeky, Greeky MUSE-ical follows Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, who is kidnapped as a baby and turned mortal by Hades, the god of the underworld.

Despite growing up on Earth as a mortal, Hercules retains his superhuman strength, and is determined to use this to return to Mount Olympus and reclaim his place among the gods. However, whilst striving to prove his worth, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and realises that what actually makes him happy, might not be infinite power and immortality after all. Facing various herculean challenges, the wannabe hero battles mythical creatures and the voices inside his head, as he learns about the true meaning of heroism, friendship, and love.

Featuring all the timeless tunes from the original Disney film, including 'Go The Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),' the mythical musical is a divenly funny story with a pure heart.

The show is going the distance!

Following the huge success at the Public Theater (hundreds of thousands of people competed via lottery for the few seats available), the show quickly went from strength to strength, performing a sold out run at the Paper Mill Playhouse before crossing seas for its European premiere in Germany. Now, four years since the first performance, Hercules will be staking its claim in London's West End! We don't know which theatre will house the bodybuilding boy wonder, but we hope they have a reinforced stage!

Fun facts and critical acclaim

In the classic animated film Hades states 'Guys, relax. It's only half-time' at the 46-minute mark, the exact halfway point of the 92-minute movie!

Hercules was originally supposed to perform ten tasks, but King Eurystheus added another two to the list because he didn't like the way the demi-god completed a couple of them. A backbreaking lesson in the importance of not cutting corners!

Alan Menken and David Zippel received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for the soaring ballad 'Go The Distance'.

It may have been an animated film, but Danny DeVito 's mouth is featured throughout the movie! The director had never seen an actor contort and twist his mouth so much when performing the dialogue, and knew he had to translate these movements onto the screen, which is why Phil talks, and looks, like that.

James Woods adlibbed and improvised a lot during his critically acclaimed performance of Hades. In fact, he talked so fast that it took the animators two weeks to draw a one-second scene.

Hercules London Creatives

Book - Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah

Director - Lear deBessonet

Music - Alan Menken and David Zippel

Hercules London Cast

To be confirmed