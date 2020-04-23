Menu
    The Lion King Tickets at the Lyceum Theatre, London

    The Lion King

    Disney’s award-winning musical has been stunning West End audiences for 22 years.

    9654 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 3 are not permitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    10 August 2021 - 2 October 2022
    Content
    The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age are not permitted to enter the Lyceum Theatre. Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre contains smoke and fog effects as well as strobe lighting.
    Special notice

    Please arrive 60-90 minutes prior to the event start time to aid with the safe movement of customers around our venue.

    IMPORTANT: What to bring with you to the theatre We hope you enjoy your trip to the theatre, but need to make sure you, our staff and the rest of the audience are safe. Upon arrival, as well as your eTickets, all members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status to gain entry in ONE of the following ways: · ** Full vaccination** (first and second dose), and with the second dose administered at least 14 days before your visit (international equivalents accepted); or · A negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of your visit; or · Proof of natural immunity (positive PCR test within the last six months, after self-isolation has ended and up to 180 days after taking the test).

    PLEASE NOTE: Entry to the venue may be refused if you cannot show your proof of status at the door.

    Access
    For wheelchair and access tickets to the Lyceum Theatre please call 0800 912 6972; Relaxed performance 29 May 2022

    The Lion King Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (9654 customer reviews)

    Stefano Gentilini

    23 avril 20

    Amazing.

    Martin Cleave

    6 avril 20

    Absolutely fantastic show, well worth the visit and would thoroughly recommend to others

    Next Available Performances of The Lion King

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

    Who appears in The Lion King

    Jennie Scott

    Gary Jordan

    Zazu

    Azola Dlamini

    Ensemble

    Lion King Show Website

    David Blake

    Banzai

    Jennifer Evans

    Debôrah Godchaser

    Swing

    Gabriel Brasilio

    Ensemble

    Faye Thomas

    George Asprey

    Scar

    Mark McGee

    Jamie Golding

    Standby Timon, Zazu and Pumbaa

    Kirill Kozlov

    Janique Charles

    Nala

    Adam Robinson

    Lila Anderson

    Ensemble

    Luciano Santos Souza

    Ensemble

    The Other Photographers

    Makoto Iso

    Ensemble

    Steve Lawton

    Nicholas Afoa

    Simba

    Nonhlanhla Makthathini

    Swing

    Rutendo Mushonga

    Ensemble

    Twitter Profile

    Sandile Gontsana

    Ensemble

    Peter Simpkin

    Shaun Escoffery

    Mufasa

    MUG Photography

    Barnaby Thompson

    The Lion King news

    Top 5 The Lion King songs #StageySoundtrackSunday 13/3/2022, 10am
    Top 5 stagey love songs #StageySoundtrackSunday 13/2/2022, 10am
    Kayi Ushe will play Simba when London’s The Lion King reopens 12/5/2021, 11am
    London’s The Lion King tickets are now back on sale! 31/3/2021, 12pm

