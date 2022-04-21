Hamilton West End musical tickets on now!

Hamilton, a sung-and-rapped-through musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with music, lyrics and a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has taken the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre by storm!

Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

What is Hamilton The Musical about?

The hit musical also details the lives of other important figures in American history, including former US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington as well as Aaron Burr, Angelica Schuyler, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Gilbert du Motier, Hercules Mulligan, John Laurens, Marquis de Lafayette, Peggy Schuyler, and Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton London cast and creatives

The West End production of Hamilton stars prolific pantomime actor Karl Queensborough (Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Jack and the Beanstalk) in the titular role. He is joined by main cast members Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie in Disney’s Aladdin London musical) as George Washington, Emilie Louise Israel (Nala in The Lion King musical) as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds, Emile Ruddock (Five Guys Named Moe) as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison, and Waylon Jacobs (Kiss Me, Kate) as Marquis De Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson.

The Hamilton cast also features Nuno Queimado as Alternate Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Khalid Daley as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton, Harry Hepple as King George, Curtis Angus as George Eacker, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson as Philip Schuyler / James Reynolds / Doctor, Filippo Coffano as Charles Lee, and Matthew Caputo as Samuel Seabury.

Hamilton is directed in the West End by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The show features orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, lighting design by Howell Binkley, hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, and musical direction by Richard Beadle.

The creative team is completed by associate and supervising choreographer Stephanie Klemons, associate director Stephen Whitson, UK associate set designer David Harris, UK associate lighting designer Warren Letton, UK associate sound designer Paul Gatehouse, synthesizer and drum programmer Randy Cohen, associate synthesizer programmer Taylor Williams, and orchestral manager Andy Barnwell for Musical Coordination Services.

The musical is produced in London’s West End by Cameron Mackintosh, who is also behind The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, and Mary Poppins.

Fun facts about the Hamilton musical

The spectacularly successful hit Broadway musical made its off-Broadway debut at The Public Theatre in February 2015 and quickly sold out. Hamilton later transferred to Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in August 2015, opening to rave reviews and enthusiastic critical acclaim.

Hamilton on Broadway has won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The off-Broadway production received 14 nominations while the Broadway production has been nominated for an all-time record-setting 16 Tony Awards. The West End transfer of Hamilton is noted for winning seven Olivier Awards in 2018, including the award for Best New Musical.

The Hamilton film

The film was released nearly a year and a half before its intended theatrical release at a time when people around the world were in desperate need of entertainment. The taped Broadway performance was just the ticket for an entertaining night at home.

Hamilton Disney Plus cast stars the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role. He is joined in the Hamilton movie by fellow co-stars Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jonathan Groff as King George, Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Avoid those FOMO feelings for Hamilton

This West End triumph is back on its feet and taking its shot. Be among the first to visit the reopened production and book your Hamilton tickets London.