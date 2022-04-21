Menu
    Hamilton Tickets at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London

    Hamilton

    Hamilton, an American musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted and adolescents under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    2 November 2021 - 1 October 2022
    Content
    Contains some strong language, recommended for ages 10 and above.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance. You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT As a courtesy to each other and to help us provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, please:

    • If you are feeling unwell we'll do everything we can to exchange your tickets 48 hours prior to your current booking.
    • Be mindful of others and their space, where possible, particularly when moving around the theatre.
    • Remember the government continues to advise the wearing of face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces, especially where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet.
    • Use the hand-sanitiser available at the theatre.
    • Only bring one small bag that can be stored under your seat.
    • Bring a contactless payment card, as our theatres are cashless. For everyone's safety and security, we:
    • Deliver an enhanced level of cleaning throughout our theatres.
    • Provide 100% fresh air through our ventilation system.
    • Carry out contact-free security checks.

    Who appears in Hamilton

    MUG Photography

    Barney Hudson
    CMR Photography

    Carl Spencer
    Jim Byrne

    Curtis Angus
    Chris Milford

    Jade Albertsen
    John Clark

    Jason Pennycooke
    MUG Photography

    Jay Perry
    Anna Hull

    Kelly Downing
    Jennifer Hilton

    Lindsey Tierney
    Phil Tragen

    Louis Mackrodt
    Samuel Black

    Nuno Queimado
    Sam Ford

    Peter Houston
    Garry Lake

    Phoebe Liberty
    Phil Sharp

    Simon-Anthony Rhoden
    The Headshot Box

    Travis Kerry
    Daniel Sutka

    Trevor Dion Nicholas

    George Washington

    NSW Photography

    Dujonna Gift-Simms
    Chris Mann

    Allyson Ava-Brown

    Angelica Schuyler

    Jay Mountford

    Emile Ruddock
    Kate Parkes

    Sinead Long
    Simon Mayhew

    Lisa Darnell

    Robson Broad
    Michael Carlo

    Deangelo Jones
    Dan Candler

    Emilie Louise Israel
    MUG Photography

    Joe Griffiths-Brown
    Robin Savage

    Ashley Daniels
    Dominic Owen

    Natasha Leaver
    Nick James

    Manaia Glassey-Ohlson
    Michael Carlo

    Jake Halsey-Jones

    Hamilton news

    Musicals garner a host of Oscar nominations 9/2/2022, 12pm
    Giles Terera returns to Hamilton for 6 weeks only! 7/12/2021, 1pm
    Hamilton extends its West End booking period to April 2022! 25/11/2021, 11.10am
    Top 5 Hamilton musical songs 20/10/2021, 10am

