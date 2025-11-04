Inter Alia London tickets

Oscar-nominee Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) stars in the West End transfer of National Theatre’s critically acclaimed play, Inter Alia. Playing a strictly limited engagement at Wyndham’s Theatre, book your official tickets today.

About Inter Alia

Jessica Parks is no ordinary London Crown Court Judge. Sharp, compassionate, and unafraid to challenge a system she knows isn’t always just, she’s also a mother and friend trying to balance life’s competing demands, and the impossible ideal of “having it all.”

But when an unthinkable event shatters her carefully managed world, Jessica must confront what justice truly means, both in the courtroom and at home.

Inter Alia reunites Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller (Prima Facie) with BAFTA Award-winning director Justin Martin (The Crown) for a bold, witty, and deeply human exploration of power, morality, and modern womanhood.

It’s worth the applause

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Rosamund Pike is electric. A smash hit for the National Theatre” - Mail on Sunday

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “All rise for Rosamund Pike: a force of nature” - Daily Mail

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Rosamund Pike rules in this searing legal drama” - Guardian

“A transfixing shape-shifting performance. Rosamund Pike is riveting” - Daily Telegraph

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and contains flashing lights, references to sensitive subject matter including to sex, violence, rape and other criminal activity.

Inter Alia cast

Jessica Parks - Rosamund Pike

- Rosamund Pike Michael Wheatley - Jamie Glover

Inter Alia creatives