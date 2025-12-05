Peppa Pig's Big Family Show London tickets

Oink oink! Peppa and her friends are back with a brand-new stage show! Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this festive season, it’s the perfect Christmas treat. Book your official tickets today.

About Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show

There’s a new arrival on the way, and the whole family is busy getting ready. However, with building and decorating work to be done, Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to pull off the oinktastic makeover, and get everything ready before the big day!

There’s so much to do – and they need your help to get it finished in time!

Packed full of music, adventure and plenty of surprises for little ones, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is one your family won’t forget.

It’s worth the applause!

Peppa has released 4 albums, and has 485.8K monthly listeners on Spotify! Watch out Sabrina Carpenter!

Though Peppa began her adventures in the UK, she is now a big deal worldwide. Peppa Pig is seen in more than 200 countries worldwide

Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the series, which she watched with her grandchildren. She had a guest spot in the series, when she awarded Miss Rabbit a prize for Industry!

Please bear in mind

Babes in arms are allowed for this production, babes under 12 months sitting on an adult's lap do not need a ticket. All other patrons do need a ticket for entry. Prams brought into the theatre must be able to collapse and must be left in the cloakroom.