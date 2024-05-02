All aboard the Titanique!

The multi award-winning ship will soon be setting sail across the Atlantic ocean! As the cult hit makes it's West End transfer later this year. When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get the delightful Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the most treasured love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

What is the story of Titanique about?

Have you ever wondered what really happened to Jack and Rose that fateful night? Our beloved story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally thunderous take, recharting the course of Titanic's most precious moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue.

Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical journey bursting with nostalgia and heart, featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (as well as contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to 90s film). With none other than queen Dion herself, you’ll be all aboard to set sail on this magnificent journey.

