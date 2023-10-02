Just For One Day London Tickets

13 July, 1985. As the sun rose over London, Wembley Stadium was about to witness the greatest live event of all time take place. It was during a decade of vibrant neon and roaring noise when this moment brought the world to a stand-still, and with the help of two satellites, united 1.5 billion people - now, they tell their story about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’.

Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Ultravox and more, Just For One Day at The Old Vic is the story of Live Aid.

Get ready to relive the day that music brought the world together with Just For One Day at The Old Vic tickets.

A Historical Moment

‘We can be us, just for one day’.

It was a time marked by social change, political unrest, and economic boom and bust during which these iconic artists grouped together to create the historical event we know today as Live Aid. Just For One Day in London narrates the remarkable story of Live Aid, where 70 musicians performed without compensation to an audience of 1.5 billion people worldwide in a monumental ‘global jukebox’ which spanned from Wembley Stadium in London to John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia.

Their mission was a success, raising a staggering $127 million for famine relief. Orchestrated on July 13, 1985, Live Aid was the brainchild of musicians Bob Geldof and Midge Ure. This global musical spectacle drew an estimated 1.9 billion viewers from 150 different nations. Live Aid transcended fundraising; it became a symbol of the unifying force of music and the power of the human spirit in the face of a global crisis.

Go back to this monumental day with Just For One Day tickets!

Live Aid Facts

Taxi, taxi! It’s been speculated that Bob Geldof had to hitch-hike home after the gig because there were no taxis left.

During The Who’s infamous performance, a red signal light at the stage’s edge signalled to try and end their set. In defiance, Pete Townshend stomped on the light and shattered it, giving the band an additional five minutes of playing time.

The concert lasted globally for an incredible 16 hours!

What holds the record for the most-watched television special of all time? Live Aid, of course!

Despite having less than a month of preparation time, the stars aligned, and the event was a resounding success.

Queen almost didn't perform, can you imagine? Freddie Mercury had expressed concern over their appearance being seen as a political statement, but to the reassurance of Bob Geldof, Mercury eventually agreed.

The Live Aid DVD has been certified 10x platinum in America.

Please bear in mind

Just For One Day at The Old Vic is recommended for ages 14+.

Just For One Day London Cast

Main Cast

Roles to be confirmed.

Julie Atherton

Ashley Campbell

Jackie Clune

Craige Els

James Hameed

Naomi Katiyo

Hope Kenna

Freddie Love

Emily Ooi

Rhys Wilkinson

Just For One Day London Creatives

Main Creatives