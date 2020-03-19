Roald Dahl's beloved childhood story comes to life on stage. Matilda tickets are sure to please the whole family.

Matilda’s parents think she is a nuisance and she thinks, quite rightly, they are only interested in watching telly. Life is not much better at school, where the monstrous headmistress Miss Trunchbull terrifies both students and teachers alike. Then one day Matilda discovers she has a very special power and decides it's time the grown-ups were taught a lesson. Be warned, the children are revolting!

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, with original songs from comedian Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre is the captivating new musical masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dares to change her destiny.

Winner of over 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, and a whole host of five-star reviews, MATILDA THE MUSICAL continues to delight audiences of all ages.

The current Matilda the Musical London The current Matilda the Musical London cast includes Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon sharing the title role with Carly Thoms (Miss Honey), Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbul), Sebastien Torika (Mr Wormwood) and Annette McLaughlin (Mrs Wormwood).

Playing to packed houses and standing ovations since it opened Matilda tickets are some of the most sought after in London's West End, book your Matilda the Musical tickets today!

"The quest for a great new musical is over. London (and before long, presumably, the world) has just that in Matilda" Evening Standard

"Utterly exhilarating. Matilda explodes onto the stage" Independent

"Gleefully nasty. An evening of unadulterated bliss" Guardian

"Hilarious, moving, glorious" Daily Telegraph

"Giddily enjoyable. Roars of approval shake the theatre" Sunday Express