    Matilda The Musical Tickets at the Cambridge Theatre, London

    Matilda The Musical

    Roald Dahl's darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+ Under 4s will not be admitted. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    16 September 2021 - 28 May 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 6 and above.
    We recommend all audience members wear a face covering throughout their visit, but this is a personal choice.

    Jamie Hamilton

    19 March 20

    Amazing musical. My second time seeing it, and I would see it again in a heartbeat. My girlfriend loved it.

    Gini

    9 March 20

    Amazing my daughter wants to be the next Matilda!

    Who appears in Matilda The Musical

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Alex Louize Bird

    Samuel Black

    Ben Kerr

    Simon Mayhew

    Christopher Tendai
    Sebastian McCluskey

    Gemma Scholes

    Darren Bell

    Georgia Carling
    Faye Thomas

    Gina Beck

    Miss Honey

    Phil Sharp

    James Revell

    Nicholas Dawkes

    Matt Krzan
    Rare Moustache

    Kane Oliver Parry
    MUG Photography

    Dawn Williams

    Marianne Benedict
    John Clark

    Landi Oshinowo
    Ori Jones

    Roger Dipper
    Chris Gardener

    Kelly Ewins-Prouse

    Matilda The Musical news

    Five reasons why you should see Matilda! 2/12/2021, 3.47pm
    First Look: Matilda the Musical releases production images of 2021 cast 26/11/2021, 6pm
    Cast announced for West End return of Matilda the Musical 22/6/2021, 10.30am
    Emma Thompson confirmed to play Miss Trunchbull in Matilda musical film 15/1/2021, 2.20pm

