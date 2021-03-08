The Play That Goes Wrong London Duchess Theatre tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Be prepared to laugh yourself silly! Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong is remarkably still at the Duchess Theatre and as funny as ever, even after all these years!

When a production of the fictitious whodunnit mystery play, The Murder at Haversham Manor, is put on by the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, disaster awaits them at every turn. Behold as everything that could possibly go wrong does, often to hilarious effect!

What is The Play That Goes Wrong about in a nutshell?

Described as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off, The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre is a must-see smash-hit and absolute riot! The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

The Play That Goes Wrong plot synopsis (in-depth)

The play follows the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society fresh from such hit productions as James and the Peach, Cat, The Lion and the Wardrobe, and more. Now they are set to perform a 1920s murder mystery play reminiscent of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.

Written by fictitious playwright Susie H.K. Brideswell, The Murder at Haversham Manor quickly becomes a theatrical catastrophe. Audiences get a glimpse of backstage staff performing last-minute repairs on the set pieces, but fate has other plans in store for the ill-fated cast as a series of mishaps begin to unfold one by one.

From falling props, collapsing floors, and sticky doors to actors forgetting lines, stomping on fingers, breaking character, and getting stuck in a grandfather clock, you can bet you'll be in for a non-stop funny ride from start to finish!

The Play That Goes Wrong cast London

The current West End cast of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong stars Blayar Benn as Trevor, Ross Green as Chris, Elan James as Jonathan, Michael Keane as Dennis, David Kirkbride as Robert, Jack Michael Stacey as Max, Ciara Morris as Annie and Ellie Morris as Sandra.

The play’s understudies include Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle, Sally Cheng and Oliver Clayton.

The Play That Goes Wrong creative team

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief trio Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer and directed by Mark Bell. It features costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, set design by Nigel Hook, compositions by Rob Falconer, associate direction from Sean Turner, resident direction from Hannah Sharkey, and casting direction by Jenkins McShane Casting.

Is The Play That Goes Wrong any good?

The play has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews since it first premiered over five years ago. Most notably it was given 5 stars by The Daily Mail and called a "Gut-busting hit’ by the New York Times.

The show has also received a number of celebrity endorsements, including from Joanna Lumley who called it "spectacularly funny and bitingly accurate" and Ant and Dec who declared it the "funniest show we’ve seen! If you can get a ticket go."

The Play That Goes Wrong is stumbling through a new catastrophic year (perhaps the most catastrophic one yet) and is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! Don't miss it!

What awards has The Play That Goes Wrong won?

2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play

2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

2017 Broadway World Winner for Best New Play

2017 Broadway.com Winner Favourite New Play

2015 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy

2015 BroadwayWorld UK Winner for Best New Play

2014 WhatsOnStage Award Winner for Best New Comedy

The Play That Goes Wrong review round-up:

"At one point I feared I was going to hyperventilate" — Daily Mail

"Boy does it hit the funny bone… genuinely hilarious" — Daily Telegraph

"A triumph of split-second timing" — Metro

"It's as though the Mousetrap has been taken over by Monty Python" — WhatsOnStage

"A masterpiece of malfunction" — The Times

