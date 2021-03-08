Menu
    The Play That Goes Wrong Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

    The Play That Goes Wrong

    Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Bonus: laughter galore.

    3229 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 5min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    18 June 2021 - 2 April 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice

    Please note there are no performances on Mondays.

    Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Nimax theatres respectfully ask audience members to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking or if customers are exempt.

    The Play That Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3229 customer reviews)

    Pandya

    8 March 21

    A comedy about murder. Scene breaks and walls fall apart. Favourite part was when we got back from interval and curtain went up and the actors were still playing and one of them must have eaten a banana as we could see the skin on the floor. They did not realise that play had started. Should be 10+ as it had some bad language for younger kids. Definitely worth the watching. I enjoyed it a lot.

    Heather Shaw

    26 March 20

    Absolutley faboulas!!! Funniest play ever.. A must see, I would definatley go again

    Next Available Performances of The Play That Goes Wrong

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 January 2023 February 2023 March 2023 April 2023

