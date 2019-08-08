Shortlist announced for The Stage Debut Awards 2019 Aug 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Sep 17, 2019) The shortlist has officially been announced for the 2019 The Stage Debut Awards with Matthew Broderick (The Starry Messenger) and Ryan Hutton (Only Fools and Horses The Musical) among the many nominees. The Stage Debut Awards ceremony honours up-and-coming talents in theatrical entertainment. Read the full list of nominees below.

Only Fools and Horses is one of the big nominees for this year's The Stage Debut Awards.

2019 The Stage Debut Awards full list of nominees

Nominees have now been announced with The Inheritance "inheriting" as many as three nominations, including Best Creative West End Debut for Matthew Lopez. Ten actors have also been nominated for the audience-voted Joe Allen Best West End Debut Award, including Matthew Broderick, Jac Yarrow for Joseph, and Sarah Gordy for Jellyfish.

Among the nominees are emerging actors and creatives hailing from all over the nation, including Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leicester, and Colchester. Editor of The Stage Alistair Smith expressed his excitement for this year's line-up of nominees, whom he felt reflected an improvement in diversity and better represented the future of the British theatre industry.

The Stage Debut Award winners will be announced on 15 September 2019 in a ceremony held at London's The Brewery.

The Joe Allen Best West End Debut

— Andrew Burnap for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

— Nathanael Campbell for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

— Matthew Broderick for The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theatre

— Pericles community cast for Pericles at the National Theatre

— Christie Prades for On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum

— Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

— Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

— Saffron Coomber for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre

Sarah Gordy for Jellyfish at the National Theatre

— Samuel H Levine for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

— Ivan Oyik for Blue/Orange at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre

— Jamal Ajala for Ear for Eye at the Royal Court

— Patrick Gibson for Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

— Stuart Campbell for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

— Bea Webster for Mother Courage at the Albion Electric Warehouse, Leeds

— Lauren O'Leary for The Awkward Years at The Other Room, Cardiff

— Liv Hill for Top Girls at the National Theatre

— Urielle Klein-Mekongo for Yvette at the Bush Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

— Adam Hugill for Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

— Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

— Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actress in a Musical

—Danielle Fiamanya for The Color Purple at the Curve, Leicester

— Georgina Ambrey for My Mother Said I Never Should and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

— Jarneia Richard-Noel for SIX at the Arts Theatre

— Maiya Quansah-Breed for SIX at the Arts Theatre

Best Designer

— Abby Clarke for Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

— Evie Gurney for Antony and Cleopatra and The Hunt at the National Theatre and Almeida Theatre

— Maxwell Nicholson Lailey for Huddle at the Unicorn Theatre

Best Director

— Atri Banerjee for Hobson's Choice at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

— Jade Lewis for Superhoe at the Royal Court

— Tom Scutt for Berberian Sound Studio at the Donmar Warehouse

— Tyrone Huntley for Ain't Misbehaving at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Best Composer or Lyricist

— Anaïs Mitchell for Hadestown at the National Theatre

— David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the New Diorama Theatre

— Femi Temowo for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic

— Oran Eldor and Marcus Stevens for Mythic the Musical at the Charing Cross Theatre

Best Writer

— Holly Robinson for Soft Animals at the Soho Theatre

— Jasmine Lee-Jones for Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at the Royal Court

— Nicole Lecky for Superhoe at the Royal Court

— Ross Willis for Wolfie at the Theatre503

Best Creative West End Debut

— Frankie Bradshaw (designer) and Lynette Linton (director) for Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

— Arinzé Kene (writer) for Misty at Trafalgar Studios

— Matthew Lopez (writer) for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

— Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (writer) for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre

— Irene Sankoff and David Hein (writers) for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Child Performer of the Year

— Caelan Edie for The Bodyguard Musical at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow and Tour

— Clara Read for The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre

— Jack Meredith for Caroline or Change at the Playhouse Theatre

— Taya Tower for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre

