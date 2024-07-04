Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    After the best-selling book series and blockbuster film franchise, who would have thought the boy who lived would keep on living?! After an eventful school career, we catch up with Harry Potter in the latest magical installment, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It only seems fair for Harry Potter to have an easy life. But now his kids are in school, who will they encounter? Let us whizz through the highly skilled wizards and witches currently starring in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast.

    Who are the current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast members?

    Now Harry and crew are all grown up, we not only have some new faces playing the beloved characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but some new additions to the magical team, too. Our original heroes are currently played by:

    David Ricardo-Pearce is currently starring as Harry. Before donning the lightning scar and wielding his wand, David could be seen in The Motive and the Cue, Saint Joan (National Theatre); The Lorax (The Old Vic); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Barbican and Bristol Old Vic); and The Big Fellah (Lyric Hammersmith). He’s also appeared in TV shows, including; Traitors, Eastenders, and The Spa.

    Polly Frame is currently playing Ginny. Polly’s prolific career includes credits in Hamlet (The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Henry V (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), After Miss Julie (Young Vic), and Macbeth (Chichester, West End, and Broadway). She’s also appeared in The Crown, The Great, Eastenders, Life Begins and more.

    Ellis Rae is making his West End debut as Harry’s son Albus. After training at Stageworx School of Performing Arts and Guildford School of Acting, Ellis performed in The Boy Who Made It Rain at The Alma Tavern.

    Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley. Before his role as the clumsy but lovable best friend, Thomas appeared in Les Miserables at the Queens Theatre (now the Sondheim Theatre), Made in Dagenham at the Adelphi Theatre, the UK tour of His Dark Materials, and Only the Brave at Soho Theatre. His on-screen work includes Undercover, Call the Midwife, Silent Witness, and Eastenders.

    Jade Ogugua plays Hermoine Granger. Jade is known for her roles in MacBeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Lyceum; Solaris at the Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne, Edinburgh Lyceum and Lyric Hammersmith; Twelfth Night at Edinburgh Lyceum and Bristol Old Vic; and Scarlet at the Southwark Playhouse. She also starred in Trying, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Flatmates, and Lovesick.

    Taneetrah Porter is currently starring as Rose. After training at LAMDA, Taneetrah is making her West End debut in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast. Her previous theatre credits include The Great Barbecue, Nzambi and Justice Ezi at Theatre Peckham, and Seasons, Ada, and Jodie Braddick at The Space Theatre.

    Making up the the rest of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast are: Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Abigail Austin, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Honor Hastings, Aubry Hayes, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Aljosa Radosavljevic, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Ethan Webster, and Katie Wimpenny.

    Who were the original West End cast members of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

    The record-breaking play has been spellbinding audiences since it opened at London’s The Palace Theatre in 2016. It was nominated for a wand-derful eleven Olivier Awards, winning nine; three of which went to members of the incredible cast. All those who originated the roles in the West End also played them on Broadway when the show opened in 2018. Meet the original and enchanting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast below.

    Jamie Parker played the titular character, Harry Potter. Jamie won the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Actor in a Play, along with a Tony nomination for his turn as the man who lived. Along with other incredible credits, he appeared in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at the Southwark Playhouse - which will be opening at the Ambassadors Theatre in October 2024.

    Noma Dumezweni gave an award-winning performance as Hermoine Granger. Noma’s Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play in 2017 wasn’t her first. She won an Olivier for her role in A Raisin in the Sun in 2006. Her illustrious career includes performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company, plus starring in Belong at the Royal Court Theatre, Henry V at the Noël Coward Theatre, and six characters in Search of an Author at the Gielgud Theatre.

    Paul Thornley played Rob Weasley. Paul was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Play at the 2017 WhatsOnStage Awards. As well as his stage credits - which include A Chorus of Disapproval at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London Road at the Royal National Theatre, and It’s a Wonderful Life at the Wolsey Theatre - he’s also voiced many video game characters.

    Poppy Miller originated the role of Ginny Potter. Most known for her role as DC Carol Browning in ITV’s The Commander, Poppy is famed for her TV and film work. 

    Alex Price played Draco Malfoy. Portraying the role of Harry’s class nemesis couldn’t have been easy. But with credits that include Being Human, Merlin, Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, and more, playing the Slytherin was a walk in the park.

    Sam Clemmett portrayed Albus Potter. Now famed for his turn as Brimsley in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Sam made his name in the acting world due to his appearances in Lord of the Flies at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Accolate at St James Theatre, and Wendy & Peter Pan at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. 

    Anthony Boyle starred as Scorpius Malfoy. Though he rose to fame due to winning the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for his work in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Anthony is also well-known for his work in Masters of the Air, Manhunt and Shardlake.

    Now that you are clued up on the cast, why not discover more about the characters that they play?

    Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets today!

    Let the current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast work their magic on you at the Palace Theatre in London. 

    By Carly Clements-Yu

    Related news

    Text: Another Day, Another Destiny. Les Miserables. 38th Revolutionary Year, Sondheim Theatre. Image: A line drawing of Cosette against a revolutionary background.

    Who are the Les Misérables characters?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    It’s the longest-running musical in the West End, and it has almost as many actors on stage than its had years ... Read more

    Harry Potter and The Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre London. 2024 artwork.

    Meet the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    So you think you know all the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters? Let’s test that, shall we? With the... Read more

    Holy moly! It’s time to meet the Sister Act characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Hallelujah! Sister Act has transcended its on-screen presence and delivered a heavenly stage show for the masses to e... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies