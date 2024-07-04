Meet the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast

After the best-selling book series and blockbuster film franchise, who would have thought the boy who lived would keep on living?! After an eventful school career, we catch up with Harry Potter in the latest magical installment, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It only seems fair for Harry Potter to have an easy life. But now his kids are in school, who will they encounter? Let us whizz through the highly skilled wizards and witches currently starring in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast.

Who are the current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast members?

Now Harry and crew are all grown up, we not only have some new faces playing the beloved characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but some new additions to the magical team, too. Our original heroes are currently played by:

David Ricardo-Pearce is currently starring as Harry. Before donning the lightning scar and wielding his wand, David could be seen in The Motive and the Cue, Saint Joan (National Theatre); The Lorax (The Old Vic); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Barbican and Bristol Old Vic); and The Big Fellah (Lyric Hammersmith). He’s also appeared in TV shows, including; Traitors, Eastenders, and The Spa.

Polly Frame is currently playing Ginny. Polly’s prolific career includes credits in Hamlet (The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Henry V (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), After Miss Julie (Young Vic), and Macbeth (Chichester, West End, and Broadway). She’s also appeared in The Crown, The Great, Eastenders, Life Begins and more.

Ellis Rae is making his West End debut as Harry’s son Albus. After training at Stageworx School of Performing Arts and Guildford School of Acting, Ellis performed in The Boy Who Made It Rain at The Alma Tavern.

Thomas Aldridge plays Ron Weasley. Before his role as the clumsy but lovable best friend, Thomas appeared in Les Miserables at the Queens Theatre (now the Sondheim Theatre), Made in Dagenham at the Adelphi Theatre, the UK tour of His Dark Materials, and Only the Brave at Soho Theatre. His on-screen work includes Undercover, Call the Midwife, Silent Witness, and Eastenders.

Jade Ogugua plays Hermoine Granger. Jade is known for her roles in MacBeth (An Undoing) at Edinburgh Lyceum; Solaris at the Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne, Edinburgh Lyceum and Lyric Hammersmith; Twelfth Night at Edinburgh Lyceum and Bristol Old Vic; and Scarlet at the Southwark Playhouse. She also starred in Trying, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Flatmates, and Lovesick.

Taneetrah Porter is currently starring as Rose. After training at LAMDA, Taneetrah is making her West End debut in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast. Her previous theatre credits include The Great Barbecue, Nzambi and Justice Ezi at Theatre Peckham, and Seasons, Ada, and Jodie Braddick at The Space Theatre.

Making up the the rest of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast are: Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Abigail Austin, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Oliver Dawson, Layla Duke, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Honor Hastings, Aubry Hayes, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Aljosa Radosavljevic, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Ethan Webster, and Katie Wimpenny.