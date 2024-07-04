Meet the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters

So you think you know all the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters? Let’s test that, shall we? With the introduction of the next generation of witches and wizards, there are a few names you may not be as familiar with.

The definitive guide to all the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters

You know the books. You know the films. But how well do you know the stage play currently on at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End? Meet everyone in the record-breaking show based on J.K Rowling’s wizarding world.

Familiar characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Let’s start with all the characters you know, love and (sometimes) hate.

Harry Potter

The boy who lived to be an overworked Ministry of Magic employee and dad of three. See the lightning-scarred protagonist all grown up as we re-enter the Potter-verse where The Deathly Hallows left off - 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. The next generation of magical folk - including Harry’s son Albus - attend the hallowed school. Due to the pressures of work and a strained relationship with Albus, Harry says a few things a father shouldn’t, leading to disastrous events and a dash through time.

Ginny Potter

Helping Harry to become an official member of the Wesley family, Ginny is Harry’s wife. In the show, Ginny helps Harry to reconcile with their son Albus - proving herself to be wise and grounded, just as she was in the books.

Hermione Granger

The over-achieving Hermione is now the Minister for Magic. She and her husband, Ron, have a daughter named Rose who is attending Hogwarts with Harry’s children. Ever the loyal friend, Hermione joins Harry on his quest to repair the damage done to his son.

Ron Weasley

Following his brother Fred’s death, Ron has paired up with George to run Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley. Completing the magical trio, Ron joins Harry and Hermione on an adventure through time in hopes of fixing the present.

Draco Malfoy

Harry’s nemesis, Draco, has led a difficult life. After the Second Wizarding War, he shed his prejudices and distanced himself from his Death Eater family. After finding love, Draco has a son called Scorpius who becomes Harry’s son’s best friend. Though his opinions have changed, his treatment of Harry and his friends hasn’t, leading to further tension between them.