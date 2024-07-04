Meet the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters
| By Carly Clements-Yu
So you think you know all the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters? Let’s test that, shall we? With the introduction of the next generation of witches and wizards, there are a few names you may not be as familiar with.
The definitive guide to all the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters
You know the books. You know the films. But how well do you know the stage play currently on at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End? Meet everyone in the record-breaking show based on J.K Rowling’s wizarding world.
Familiar characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Let’s start with all the characters you know, love and (sometimes) hate.
Harry Potter
The boy who lived to be an overworked Ministry of Magic employee and dad of three. See the lightning-scarred protagonist all grown up as we re-enter the Potter-verse where The Deathly Hallows left off - 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. The next generation of magical folk - including Harry’s son Albus - attend the hallowed school. Due to the pressures of work and a strained relationship with Albus, Harry says a few things a father shouldn’t, leading to disastrous events and a dash through time.
Ginny Potter
Helping Harry to become an official member of the Wesley family, Ginny is Harry’s wife. In the show, Ginny helps Harry to reconcile with their son Albus - proving herself to be wise and grounded, just as she was in the books.
Hermione Granger
The over-achieving Hermione is now the Minister for Magic. She and her husband, Ron, have a daughter named Rose who is attending Hogwarts with Harry’s children. Ever the loyal friend, Hermione joins Harry on his quest to repair the damage done to his son.
Ron Weasley
Following his brother Fred’s death, Ron has paired up with George to run Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley. Completing the magical trio, Ron joins Harry and Hermione on an adventure through time in hopes of fixing the present.
Draco Malfoy
Harry’s nemesis, Draco, has led a difficult life. After the Second Wizarding War, he shed his prejudices and distanced himself from his Death Eater family. After finding love, Draco has a son called Scorpius who becomes Harry’s son’s best friend. Though his opinions have changed, his treatment of Harry and his friends hasn’t, leading to further tension between them.
New Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters
Alongside the main cohort are their descendants. The children of Harry and Draco are the main focus of the play.
Albus Severus Potter
The second child of Harry and Ginny, Albus is the central Harry Potter and the Cursed Child character. With a famous father, the socially awkward Albus finds it hard to fit in. During the sorting hat ceremony, Albus breaks tradition as he is sorted into Slytherin alongside his best friend Scorpius. Harry and Albus drift apart, leading to acts of defiance which puts everyone in danger.
Scorpius Malfoy
The son of Draco Malfoy and his wife Astoria, Scorpius is Albus’s best friend and confidant. When Astoria passes away, Scorpius turns to Albus for support. In doing so, the pair concoct a plan to go back in time with a particularly powerful Time-Turner. Through their attempts, they change more than they bargained for and Scorpius must face the world alone.
Rose Granger-Weasley
The daughter of Ron and Hermione, Rose serves as a love interest and friend to Scorpius.
Other Harry Potter and the Cursed Child characters
There are so many familiar objects and spells used throughout the show. From invisibility cloaks to polyjuice, it’s like a walk down memory lane for Potterheads. And it doesn’t stop there. As Harry, Albus, and the other core characters travel through time, we see more familiar faces.
Let more than that magic wand give you tingles as you say hello again to Cedric Diggory, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall, Moaning Myrtle, Madam Hooch and Viktor Krum. And get the creeps when you see Vernon, Petunia and Dudley Dursley, Dolores Umbridge, and Lord Voldemort.
