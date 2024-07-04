Who are the Les Misérables characters?

It’s the longest-running musical in the West End, and it has almost as many actors on stage than its had years at the Sondheim Theatre! The epic tale of justice and redemption has wowed London audiences for four decades. At its heart, the Les Misérables characters are what makes it. To help you navigate the extensive name list, here is your definitive guide to the key players.

Who are the main Les Misérables characters?

There are a whopping 33 adult cast members in Les Mis. You need a cast that size for a revolution, but if we had to learn all those names within 180 minutes, we probably wouldn’t remember anything else. Luckily, we only have to think about eleven, with four driving the narrative.

Jean Valjean

Jean Valjean - also known as Prisoner 24601, Monsieur Madeleine and various other pseudonyms - is our main protagonist. The show opens with him labouring in a chain gang of prisoners. His crime? Stealing a loaf of bread. After serving 19 years, he is given parole and released. Marked as an ex-convict, he struggles to find work, housing and even food. A bishop offers him shelter and a meal. To repay his kindness, Valjean steals his silver. When captured, the bishop says the silver was gifted and insists Valjean uses it to become an honest man.

We jump forward to him running a successful factory. When one of his ex-workers dies, he is filled with guilt and adopts the orphaned daughter, striving to give her a good and peaceful life. While trying to become a good man, his past catches up with him in the form of a prison guard, Javert, who doesn’t want him to forget his past misdeeds.

Javert

Enraged by Jean Valjean’s release, Javert embarks on a lifelong mission to recapture Prisoner 24601. The most driven of the Les Misérables characters dedicates his life to tracking down the former inmate, spending almost 20 years in his quest. But why is Javert obsessed with Valjean? Javert is a lawful man. When Valjean breaks his parole, Javert desperately longs to bring him to justice. The elusiveness of the former prisoner fuels the desire to catch him and put him in his place. Along with pride, Javert is single-minded in his pursuit, which leads to a life of very little meaning.

Cosette

The orphaned girl adopted by Valjean, Cosette, is a key character in the story and the subject of many Les Miserable songs. The fair and definitively good daughter of the ill-fated Fantine, she is Jean Valjean’s reason for being kind, the object of desire for Marius, and the source of envy for Eponine.

Marius

The main love interest in the show and our gateway into the revolution, Marius falls for Cosette and must choose his love or his country in the show’s climax. Young, misguided and giddy with infatuation, he is the depiction of youth and bravery during troubled times.