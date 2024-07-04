Holy moly! It’s time to meet the Sister Act characters

Hallelujah! Sister Act has transcended its on-screen presence and delivered a heavenly stage show for the masses to enjoy. Based on the 1992 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, the joyous musical features over 20 songs and is currently making audiences roll around the pews. Before you see the show at the Dominion Theatre, get to know the Sister Act characters with us.

Who are the main Sister Act (musical) characters?

The predominantly woman-led story has many of the characters you know and love from the film. In case you need to brush up on your knowledge or you’ve - God forbid - never seen the film, here’s everything you need to know about the Sister Act characters.

Deloris Van Cartier

Singer and girlfriend to gangster Curtis Shank, Deloris is as far from holy as you can get. The lounge singer has dreams of making it big but when she accidentally stumbles on her boyfriend and his cohort shooting someone, she runs to the police. As Curtis and his crew are pursuing her, Deloris is placed in a witness protection programme which happens to place her in a struggling nunnery. Despite their differences, Deloris and the sisters find common ground, and she helps them raise money and attract new parishioners by becoming the new choirmaster.

Mother Superior

Stuck between her reservations and doing the right thing, Mother Superior begrudgingly accepts Deloris into the convent. With concerns about funding and the lack of general interest in the church, Mother Superior is constantly looking for a way to protect her sisters. Though resistant to Deloris’s new ways, she quickly sees her as one of the nuns and her protective nature extends to the outsider.

Eddie Souther

The police officer assigned to Deloris’s case, Eddie, is the good guy looking out for Deloris and the rest of her sisters. After a rocky start, Eddie and Deloris build a relationship which goes beyond the professional.

Sister Mary Robert

The youngest member of the convent, Sister Mary Robert is shy and stuck in her shell. With Deloris’s help, she discovers she has a voice… and it’s a damn good singing voice, too. With her newfound talent, she leads many of the Sister Act songs.

Sister Mary Patrick

Fun and excitable, Sister Mary Patrick has a lot of love and enthusiasm to give. One of the first to welcome Deloris into the fold, she becomes a key member of Deloris’s inner circle and choir.

Sister Mary Lazarus

A senior and seemingly grumpy member of the convent, Sister Mary Lazarus is the former choir lead. Despite a chilly start, she quickly gets on board with new plans and new friends.

Curtis Jackson/Shank

Deloris’s no-good boyfriend is nothing but bad news. After Deloris breaks up with him and witnesses his murderous deeds, he’s determined to find her and give her the same treatment as his other victim.