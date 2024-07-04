A Definitive Guide to The Book of Mormon Songs

The Book of Mormon is not for the faint-hearted. But for those with a wicked sense of humour, the shocking musical - currently playing at the Prince of Wales Theatre - has some of the most riotous jokes ever seen in the West End. But what about The Book Of Mormon musical songs? Discover more about the show and its musical numbers with our handy guide.

About The Book Of Mormon

From the creators of South Park (Matt Stone and Trey Parker) and Avenue Q (Robert Lopez) comes the cutting musical comedy about two Mormon missionaries who travel to Uganda hoping to recruit new members to the church. It opened on Broadway in 2011, winning nine Tony Awards before opening in the West End, where it won four Oliviers.

All of The Book Of Mormon songs in order

In total, there are 17 catchy numbers. With songs about Mormon practices, evil doughnuts, sexual orientation, war crimes, and atrocities, nothing's left off the table in the sardonic comedy. With songs sung by all the Book of Mormon characters, it’s a dense and hilarious experience. To help guide you through the extensive list of topics, here are The Book Of Mormon musical songs in detail.

The Book of Mormon Act One songs

Hello!

The opener and potentially the most well-known (and innocent) of The Book Of Mormon songs is 'Hello!'. The upbeat introduction features doorbells and multiple voices as the religious characters go door-to-door seeking converts. With clever yet simple layering, we experience our first tongue-in-cheek jokes while meeting one of our leads, Elder Cunningham.

Two by Two

Teaching the audience about Mormon practices and giving us an insight into the egotistic Elder Price, 'Two by Two' pair off the Mormon brothers as they’re assigned their missions. While others are sent to dream locations such as Japan and France, Elder Price wishes to visit Florida and is met with a reality check by the end of the song.

You and Me (But Mostly Me)

Accepting their mission, the duet between Elder Price and Elder Cunningham delves further into the personalities of the unlikely duo. With Elder Price confidently taking the lead, Elder Cunningham loyally vows to be a sidekick and stay out of the way.

Hasa Diga Eebowai

When the Elders finally land in Uganda, they’re met with the harsh realities of life. With mentions of AIDS, famine, and illegal practices, to name a few, the foreign pair are taught a blasphemous Ugandan phrase. The explicit song asks listeners and observers to reserve judgment as they've not had the same incredible hardships as the villagers.

Turn It Off

When the dynamic duo meet the other missionaries stationed in the village, Elder McKinley teaches them to suppress upsetting thoughts, ideas or feelings. 'Turn It Off' is one of the most eye-opening and glittering songs from The Book Of Mormon. With a glitzy tap-dance break, the seemingly light-hearted number feels silly compared with the experiences of the villagers, but with its existential questions, mentions of domestic abuse, and suppression, it’s not as trivial as you would wish it to be.

I Am Here for You

An emotional declaration of loyalty from Elder Cunningham comes in the form of a lullaby. While Elder Price remains focused on numbers and achievements, Elder Cunningham is hoping to be accepted.

All-American Prophet

Confident he can succeed where the other missionaries have failed, Elder Price sings 'All-American Prophet' - a brief history of Joseph Smith and the origins of The Book of Mormon. The tribute to the Mormon icon slowly descends into a celebration of the arrogant Kevin Price, who believes he will become the next All-American prophet.

Sal Tlay Ka Siti

One of the most heart-breaking Book of Mormon songs comes from the innocent, impressionable and optimistic Nabulungi - a young woman from the village. The power ballad laments about Nabulungi’s mother and the comforting stories she used to tell. After speaking to the missionaries, she lists all the simple things she will experience in the magical land of Salt Lake City.

Man Up

The first solo from Elder Cunningham is an inspirational and motivational pep talk to himself at the end of Act One. Abandoned by his partner, Arnold decides it’s time he steps up and leads the charge in attempting to recruit people to the church.