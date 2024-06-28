Menu
    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! officially made its West End transfer last night, but should you kill for a ticket to the macabre musical, or do the critics think it’s already dead in the water?  

    The Financial Times hailed the previous incarnation ‘bloody marvellous’ The I declared it a night of ‘utter, unalloyed joy’ and Time Out simply declared it ‘comedy gold,’ but how did the new London production stack up?

    What is Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! about?

    Well, the clues in the name, isn’t it? This big-hearted, laugh out loud musical follows unlikely crime-fighting duo, BFFS, and hosts of Hull’s least successful true crime podcast, Kathy and Stella as they attempt to solve a murder.

    The pair put their friendship on the line to be part of the ongoing news story. But can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?

    What critics are saying about Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Abundantly creative, funny and musically dextrous..it will slay you' - Time Out

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Buoyantly funny, teeming with macabre gags... the case of the West End transfer? Cracked it' - London Theatre

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Bloody good fun with a poignant message' - Radio Times

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Knowingly silly, slyly funny story' - The Stage

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'A certified homicidal hoot' - WhatsOnStage

    Friendship, mystery and in-depth chat about homicide, who could ask for anything more?

