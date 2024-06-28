What's opening in London theatres this month (July 2024)

If the sunburnt arms and cacophony of hayfever filled sneezes didn’t already give it away, summer has officially landed in the capital!

Want to escape the pounding sun and luxuriate in an air conditioned auditorium stocked with mini tubs of ice cream, refreshing chilled fizz, and this summer's coolest shows? Then you’re in luck, as Theatreland is set to welcome a host of brand new productions for the summer. Whether you’re looking for a classic American musical or a brand new show from Down Under, you don't need to hop on a plane this July, the West End has something for everyone.

The Baker’s Wife (6 July)

Fresh from his critically acclaimed role as Eddie in Sister Act, Clive Rowe has swapped handcuffs for a handheld whisk in The Baker’s Wife. He is joined by Welsh Wonder Lucie Jones, who recently starred in the anniversary concert of Pippin following her stunning reprise of Fantine in Les Misérables, as the aforementioned wife.

The cult classic musical from the legendary composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell…) is based on the 1930s French film, La Femme du Boulanger. A heartbroken baker refuses to carry on with his work when his young wife runs off with a handsome shepherd. The village, hungry for the couple to get back together, quickly turn ravenous. Can they return the baker's wife back to the confectioner, and regain their daily bread?

FANGIRLS (13 July)

Forget the Eras Tour, there’s only one concert we want to go to this summer! After multiple sell-out runs across Australia, including the Sydney Opera House, this brand new production of the multi-award winning, pop musical phenomenon FANGIRLS is finally making it’s UK transfer.

An unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you’ve never been to. FANGIRLS follows 14 year old Edna as she prepares to meet the love of her life, world famous pop star Harry.

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is just a story about loving a boy band. FANGIRLS is a thrilling and subversive musical comedy about the danger of underestimating teenage girls.

Shrek the Musical (19 July) | Save up to 52%

Summer just got shrektacular as everyone's favourite ogre returns to the capital! Based on the hit animated film, join the titular swamp dwelling Scott as he teams up with an eclectic cast of fairytale characters, including a talking Donkey, to rescue a princess from a dragon and defeat the evil Lord Farquaad.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008, earning eight Tony Award nominations and winning for Best Costume Design. The 2012 London transfer was just as successful receiving four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. Fresh from their UK tour, the latest adaptation starring Anthony Lawrence, Todrick Hall and Joanne Clifton will be pitching up at the Eventim Apollo for six weeks only. Last one there buys the gumdrop buttons!