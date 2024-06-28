What's opening in London theatres this month (July 2024)
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
If the sunburnt arms and cacophony of hayfever filled sneezes didn’t already give it away, summer has officially landed in the capital!
Want to escape the pounding sun and luxuriate in an air conditioned auditorium stocked with mini tubs of ice cream, refreshing chilled fizz, and this summer's coolest shows? Then you’re in luck, as Theatreland is set to welcome a host of brand new productions for the summer. Whether you’re looking for a classic American musical or a brand new show from Down Under, you don't need to hop on a plane this July, the West End has something for everyone.
The Baker’s Wife (6 July)
Fresh from his critically acclaimed role as Eddie in Sister Act, Clive Rowe has swapped handcuffs for a handheld whisk in The Baker’s Wife. He is joined by Welsh Wonder Lucie Jones, who recently starred in the anniversary concert of Pippin following her stunning reprise of Fantine in Les Misérables, as the aforementioned wife.
The cult classic musical from the legendary composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell…) is based on the 1930s French film, La Femme du Boulanger. A heartbroken baker refuses to carry on with his work when his young wife runs off with a handsome shepherd. The village, hungry for the couple to get back together, quickly turn ravenous. Can they return the baker's wife back to the confectioner, and regain their daily bread?
FANGIRLS (13 July)
Forget the Eras Tour, there’s only one concert we want to go to this summer! After multiple sell-out runs across Australia, including the Sydney Opera House, this brand new production of the multi-award winning, pop musical phenomenon FANGIRLS is finally making it’s UK transfer.
An unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you’ve never been to. FANGIRLS follows 14 year old Edna as she prepares to meet the love of her life, world famous pop star Harry.
Don’t be fooled into thinking this is just a story about loving a boy band. FANGIRLS is a thrilling and subversive musical comedy about the danger of underestimating teenage girls.
Shrek the Musical (19 July) | Save up to 52%
Summer just got shrektacular as everyone's favourite ogre returns to the capital! Based on the hit animated film, join the titular swamp dwelling Scott as he teams up with an eclectic cast of fairytale characters, including a talking Donkey, to rescue a princess from a dragon and defeat the evil Lord Farquaad.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008, earning eight Tony Award nominations and winning for Best Costume Design. The 2012 London transfer was just as successful receiving four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. Fresh from their UK tour, the latest adaptation starring Anthony Lawrence, Todrick Hall and Joanne Clifton will be pitching up at the Eventim Apollo for six weeks only. Last one there buys the gumdrop buttons!
Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World (20 July) | Save up to 46%
Following two successful UK tours and summer seasons at Theatre Royal Stratford East and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World will be taking over the capital this summer. You go, girls!
Adapted from the award-winning book by Kate Pankhurst (yes, she’s related to that Pankhurst) Fantastically Great Women Who Have Changed The World follows inquisitive heroine Jade as she breaks away from her class at the museum to explore the, as yet unopened, Gallery of Greatness. Bumping into female icons Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst (just to name a few) the pop-fuelled hit musical is the epitome of girl power.
Death of England (15 and 23 July) | Save up to 53%
Following acclaimed seasons at the National Theatre, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ extraordinary series of interconnected plays (Death of England: Michael, Death of England: Delroy, and Death of England: Closing Time) are back. This month two of the three pieces, which can be watched as a standalone or enjoyed as a combined experience, make their West End transfer to @sohoplace, with Death in England: Closing Time joining them in August.
Death of England: Michael follows a bereaved man as he deals with the loss of his father, and the anger he feels at him and himself for their unresolved relationship. Death of England: Delroy, which takes places in the same universe as Death in England: Michael, is the searing story of a Black working-class man searching for truth as his life spirals out of control.
A Chorus Line (31 July) | Save up to 47%
With an Oscar nominated film adaptation and countless Tony and Olivier award-winning revivals, the musical is anything but a singular sensation - it has had multitudes of success, and the latest production is proving to follow (in gold sequined) suit.
A musical masterpiece that revolutionised Broadway, A Chorus Line celebrates the lives of theatre’s unsung heroes, as they tell searing stories of ambition, shattered hopes, and what it really costs to follow your dreams.
Directed by award winner Nikolai Foster (The Wizard of Oz), the legendary Adam Cooper (Singin’ in the Rain) and Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes) reprise their critically acclaimed roles as Zach and Cassie.
Also opening in London theatres this month:
Back to the Future Afternoon Tea opens at the Cumberland Hotel on 1 July 2024
Acosta Danza - Carlos Acosta’s Carmen opens at Sadler’s Wells on 2 July 2024
Fuerza Bruta opens at The Roundhouse on 9 July 2024
Concerts by Candlelight - Meatloaf opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 9 July 2024
ShakeItUp opens at the Other Palace Studio on 9 July 2024
ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) opens at the Royal Court Theatre on 13 July 2024
Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 16 July 2024
Rough Magic opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 20 July 2024
Jamie Muscato at Cadogan Hall opens at Cadogan Hall on 21 July 2024
Afrique En Cirque opens at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on 24 July 2024
When it Happens to You opens at the Park Theatre on 31 July 2024