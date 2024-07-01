Menu
    What's closing in London theatres this month (July 2024)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It’s officially summer, and whilst we’re happy to say goodbye to some things (dark nights, chapped lips, umbrellas that never stay the right way round despite their claim to have ‘repel windproof technology’…) there are some that we will find it harder to leave behind.

    From babies to badass ladies, this month we bid a fond farewell to a variety of London shows, including killer revivals, new(born) musicals, and heartfelt dramas. So, if you haven't had the chance to see these wonderful productions yet, then what are you waiting for?! July is your last opportunity to catch them before they close. 

    Heathers the Musical (6 July)

    Schools (almost) out for summer at Westerburg High, but there are still a few days left to cram in some last minute revision (read: see the show for the twelfth time). 

    The musical has been killing it since it first premiered way back in 2010! Following smash-hit runs in London’s West End, the hilarious high school hit has had two record-breaking national tours, and sell out seasons at The Other Palace. The current run at @sohoplace has had some minor stage changes, so if you’ve already seen the preppy production before, this is a perfect excuse to go again and play spot the difference. 

    Based on the cult 1988 film starring Winona Ryder, Heathers the Musical follows Veronica Sawyer’s surprise mentorship with the impossibly cruel Heathers. Her dreams of popularity finally start to come true, until JD turns up, who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

    Babies (14 July) | Save up to 59%

    After a sold-out series of West End concerts, the new(born) musical grew up to become a fully fledged, all singing, all dancing, production! After playing a critically acclaimed, strictly limited, season at The Other Palace, Babies is about to leave the nest (they grow up so fast!)

    Hailed as ‘the next big thing in musical theatre,’ the show features a blistering pop-rock score and follows the new year 11’s as they become parents to a plastic robot baby simulator. Standard really.

    As the pressures of teenage life collide with the demands of parenting, the students are forced to ask themselves: what is it I really want? Who is it I really want to be?

     

    Closer to Heaven (27 July) | Best seats £25

    This really is your final chance to see this club classic musical! The techno triumph has already been extended due to phenomenal demand, but this month marks the final few weeks of Vic’s Club.

    Showcasing an original club score by the Pet Shop Boys (officially the UK's most successful pop duo, having enjoyed 12 Top Ten studio albums and 40 Top Twenty singles), Closer to Heaven takes you back to the Millennium for the night of your life. 

    Written by one of Britain’s most celebrated playwright’s, Jonathan Harvey, and starring Tony award winner, and UK Eurovision representative, Frances Ruffelle as the eccentric Billie Trix. Make sure you’re on the guest list to the coolest, campest and most chaotic club in London

    Marie Curie the Musical (28 July) | Save up to 46%

    Physicist. Pioneer. Parent. ‘Marie Curie the Musical takes you on a journey like no other’ in this ‘groundbreaking’ production. The heartbreaking show has already captivated audiences in Korea and Japan with its sweeping score, and it now has the capital in an emotional chokehold. 

    Directed by Sarah Meadows (Ride), Marie (Ailsa Davidson) discovers the lifesaving potential of radium to cure cancer, but factory workers handling the glowing substance are succumbing to the insidious grip of radium poisoning. As a woman with society against her, can she wrestle with both the potential and danger of her discovery – and what is she if radium’s dangers overshadow its possibilities?

     

    Also closing in London theatres this month:

    Acosta Danza - Carlos Acosta’s Carmen closes at Sadler’s Wells on 6 July 2024

    Concerts by Candlelight - Meat Loaf closes at the Adelphi Theatre on 9 July 2024

    ShakeItUp closes at the Other Palace Studio on 13 July 2024

    The Bounds closes at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court on 13 July 2024

    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: a Concert closes at Royal Festival Hall on 13 July 2024

    Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius closes at the Adelphi Theatre on 16 July 2024

    The Secret Garden closes at the Open Air Theatre on 20 July 2024

    Jamie Muscato at Cadogan Hall closes at Cadogan Hall on 22 July 2024

    ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) closes at the Royal Court Theatre on 27 July 2024

    Visit from an Unknown Woman closes at Hampstead Theatre on 27 July 2024

    The Marilyn Conspiracy closes at Park Theatre on 27 July 2024

    Afrique En Cirque closes at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on 28 July 2024

