What's closing in London theatres this month (July 2024)

It’s officially summer, and whilst we’re happy to say goodbye to some things (dark nights, chapped lips, umbrellas that never stay the right way round despite their claim to have ‘repel windproof technology’…) there are some that we will find it harder to leave behind.

From babies to badass ladies, this month we bid a fond farewell to a variety of London shows, including killer revivals, new(born) musicals, and heartfelt dramas. So, if you haven't had the chance to see these wonderful productions yet, then what are you waiting for?! July is your last opportunity to catch them before they close.

Heathers the Musical (6 July)

Schools (almost) out for summer at Westerburg High, but there are still a few days left to cram in some last minute revision (read: see the show for the twelfth time).

The musical has been killing it since it first premiered way back in 2010! Following smash-hit runs in London’s West End, the hilarious high school hit has had two record-breaking national tours, and sell out seasons at The Other Palace. The current run at @sohoplace has had some minor stage changes, so if you’ve already seen the preppy production before, this is a perfect excuse to go again and play spot the difference.

Based on the cult 1988 film starring Winona Ryder, Heathers the Musical follows Veronica Sawyer’s surprise mentorship with the impossibly cruel Heathers. Her dreams of popularity finally start to come true, until JD turns up, who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Babies (14 July) | Save up to 59%

After a sold-out series of West End concerts, the new(born) musical grew up to become a fully fledged, all singing, all dancing, production! After playing a critically acclaimed, strictly limited, season at The Other Palace, Babies is about to leave the nest (they grow up so fast!)

Hailed as ‘the next big thing in musical theatre,’ the show features a blistering pop-rock score and follows the new year 11’s as they become parents to a plastic robot baby simulator. Standard really.

As the pressures of teenage life collide with the demands of parenting, the students are forced to ask themselves: what is it I really want? Who is it I really want to be?