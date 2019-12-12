Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Shortlist announced for 2020 The Stage Awards

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023)

    The shortlist for next year's The Stage Awards has been announced with Death of a SalesmanLife of Pi and & Juliet among the nominees. The winners will be announced on 31 January 2020 in a ceremony held at the Royal Opera House in London. The overall shortlist was finalised by the senior editorial team of The Stage, following deliberation, consultation with top industry leaders and a public nomination process.

    Shortlist announced for 2020 The Stage Awards
    The Stage Awards will take place at London's Royal Opera House. (Photo by Sim Canetty-Clarke.)

    About The Stage Awards 2020

    The Stage Awards were founded to celebrate major West End theatrical achievements, as well as achievements in fringe and international theatre and next year's ceremony will introduce a new category for Achievement in Technical Theatre. The Young Vic team, which has been nominated for setting up emergency scratch performances of Death of a Salesman within 24 hours after a part of the ceiling collapsed in the Piccadilly Theatre mid-show, will be up against productions that put on two of 2019's most technically complex shows – Anna at the National Theatre and the Sheffield Theatres production of Life of Pi.

    Another notable nominee for the evening includes the recently-unveiled Boulevard Theatre in Soho for Theatre Building of the Year. The innovative Art Deco venue, formerly known as the Raymond Revuebar strip club, has been completely transformed by Soda Architects into a modern theatre with a balcony and Stalls that can rotate, a stage that can shift levels, and a decadent 1920s-esque bar. The hip new theatre is currently running its inaugural season opener, Ghost Quartet.

    Read the full list of nominees below.

    The Stage Awards 2020 list of nominees in full

    Regional Theatre of the Year
    — Derby Theatre
    — Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
    — Sheffield Theatres
    London Theatre of the Year
    — Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
    —     Theatre Royal Stratford East
    — London Palladium
    Fringe Theatre of the Year
    — Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle
    — Bunker Theatre, London
    — Orange Tree Theatre, London
    Theatre Building of the Year
     Boulevard Theatre, London
    — Leeds Playhouse
    — Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, London
    Producer of the Year
    — ATG Productions
    — Fuel
    — Michael Harrison Entertainment
    International Award
     Coronet Theatre, London
    — Milo Rau
     Selladoor Worldwide
    Innovation Award
    — & Juliet for its Smash Hits marketing campaign
    — Artistic Directors of the Future for its work to diversify theatre boards
     Immersive LDN for providing a hub for immersive theatre in London
    Achievement in Technical Theatre
    — Ben and Max Ringham, and the entire team of Anna at the National Theatre
    — Sheffield Theatres' creative and production team for its work on Life of Pi
    — Young Vic's production team for the scratch performances of Death of a Salesman
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Paul Hilton

    Paul Hilton to star as Scrooge in the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Something magical happens every winter at the Old Vic. Snow begins to fall (on stage, at least), lanterns flicker to ... Read more

    Starlight Express London tickets

    Meet the new cast powering up Starlight Express in London

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw |

    Start your engines - Starlight Express’ second year cast is here! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s turbo-charged mus... Read more

    Henry Creel with the rest of the Stranger Things: The First Shadow characters in the hallway at high school.

    A Guide to Stranger Things: The First Shadow Characters

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam |

    A Guide to Stranger Things: The First Shadow Characters Set 24 years before the events of the Netflix series, this... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies