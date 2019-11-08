Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan confirmed to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Palladium Nov 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Apr 10, 2020) The two former Joseph stars are officially set to reprise their roles for the London Palladium revival this summer!

This past summer's Joseph and the Pharaoh return to the London Palladium stage next summer in 2020!

Joseph is back in the West End with his amazing coat of many colours!

Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan will once again portray the roles of Joseph and the Pharaoh respectively in the return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium this July, it has been confirmed. The pair previously performed in the hit musical earlier this summer in a production that celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the show's initial release as a concept album.

Further casting for the revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced in due course.

The summer run of Joseph at The Palladium also starred Sheridan Smith in the role of The Narrator and was directed by Laurence Connor. It featured set and costume design by Morgan Large, hair, wig, and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Owen, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting direction by Stuart Bart and children's casting direction by Joanne Hawes.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is an immensely popular musical that has enjoyed countless revivals both in the West End and on Broadway, and it has also been staged all across the world. The show includes such toe-tapping numbers as "Go Go Go Joseph", "Close Every Door To Me", "Any Dream Will Do", "Jacob and Sons", and "There's One More Angel In Heaven." It follows the biblical tale of Joseph and his eleven envious brothers.

Jason Donovan commented on his return to Joseph, saying: "This year was an absolute joy. Joseph has such a special connection with its audience and it has a huge emotional connection for me. Quite simply the show is pure musical magic. To be able to lean on the past yet build something new for the role of Pharaoh is an opportunity that cannot be done just once, and for performer or audience member alike, it just doesn't get much better than the Palladium experience.''

Jac Yarrow also commented on his reprisal: "Playing the iconic role of Joseph at its spiritual home, The Palladium, last summer was what I thought was a once-in-a-life-time opportunity. When I was asked to step back into the Dreamcoat for a second time, I couldn't quite believe it. I can't wait to be back!"

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's smash-hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run at The Palladium in London's West End from 2 July to 6 September 2020 with an official opening night and gala slated for 16 July.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat London musical tickets on sale from £18!

