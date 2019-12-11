First Look: Goldilocks and the Three Bears panto at The Palladium

Production photos of Goldilocks and the Three Bears shot by © Paul Coltas



Goldilocks and the Three Bears production images released!

The London Palladium's Goldilocks pantomime is looking more than 'just right', it's fabulous! Vibrant colours and outlandish costumes bring this fairytale reimagining to life.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears stars Sophie Isaacs in the titular role alongside Gary Wilmot as Dame Betty Barnum, Janine Duvitski as Mummy Bear, Julian Clary as The Ringmaster, Lauren Stroud as Baby Bear, Matt Baker as Joey the Clown, Nigel Havers as Daddy Bear, Paul O'Grady as Baron Von Savage, and Paul Zerdin as Silly Billy.

The cast is joined by ensemble members Alexandra O'Reilly, Amy Thornton, Belle Kizzy Green, Charlotte Bazeley, Charlotte Wilmott, Ediz Ibrahim, Ella Nonini, James Bennett, Justin Thomas, Luke Woollaston, Maxwell Trengove, Mollie McGugan, Myles Brown, Sally Jayne Hind, Samara Casteallo, and Stevie Hutchinson.

The panto also features a number of speciality acts that will tread the boards, including rola-bola circus act Stephanie Nock and Sascha Williams, illusionist Phil Hitchcock, the youngest stunt driver in Europe Peter Pavlov with the Globe of Speed, and The Skating Medini made up of Asia and Dylan Medini, who come from one of the oldest circus families in Italy and perform a high-speed roller-skating act

Goldilocks and the Three Bears Palladium pantomime tickets available from £27!

Be sure to get into the traditional British Christmas spirit and see a pantomime this holiday season!

Returning for its fourth year, the London Palladium panto is once again backed by an Olivier Award-winning team comprised of Michael Harrison behind the director's helm, Karen Bruce behind the choreography, and a team of costume designers led by Hugh Durrant. The Goldilocks pantomime production also features astonishing set designs by Ian Westbrook, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, original music by Gary Hind, sound design by Gareth Owen, and special effects from The Twins FX.

Don't miss this spectacular West End pantomime! Book your tickets for Goldilocks and the Three Bears now to avoid disappointment!