Who are the main characters in Witness for the Prosecution?

Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution isn’t just a courtroom drama - it’s a gripping, twist-filled theatrical experience that keeps audiences guessing until the final, jaw-dropping moment. Set in the historic London County Hall, this immersive production brings the audience right into the jury box for one of Christie’s most compelling murder mysteries.

The show has earned rave reviews and standing ovations for its pitch-perfect tension and atmosphere. It was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Revival and continues to draw sold-out crowds, thanks to Christie’s razor-sharp plotting and characters that are as enigmatic as they are unforgettable. So who are the key players in this case of love, betrayal, and cold-blooded murder? Let’s meet the suspects, witnesses, and legal minds that make this courtroom drama a theatrical masterpiece.

Leonard Vole

A charming, seemingly ordinary young man, Leonard Vole is accused of murdering the wealthy widow Emily French — a woman he befriended not long before her untimely death. With his clean-cut image and an easy smile, Leonard insists he’s innocent. But as the trial progresses, cracks begin to show. Is he a victim of circumstance, or a master manipulator playing the performance of his life?

Romaine Vole

Leonard’s mysterious wife, Romaine, is as complex as they come. Intelligent, aloof, and fiercely independent, she refuses to be the loyal, doting partner the court expects. Her testimony could make or break the case - but she has her own agenda, and her motives remain as opaque as her expressions. Is she defending her husband… or setting him up?

Sir Wilfrid Robarts, QC

The sharp-witted, unflappable barrister leading the defence, Sir Wilfrid is a veteran of the courtroom with a taste for tough cases and fine cigars. He’s calm under pressure, deeply analytical, and a master of cross-examination. But even he is thrown off balance by the tangled web of lies surrounding the case - and the woman who may be pulling the strings.

Mr. Myers, QC

As the Crown Prosecutor, Mr. Myers is determined to see justice served - even if that means sending Leonard to the gallows. He’s thorough, articulate, and methodical, with a talent for exposing the truth through quiet persistence. While not flashy, he’s formidably effective - a true courtroom tactician.

Justice Wainwright

Presiding over the trial with a stern eye and a booming gavel, Justice Wainwright demands order in his courtroom. He’s fair but firm, and doesn’t tolerate theatrics from either side. While not directly involved in the drama outside the court, he’s a constant reminder that someone’s life is hanging in the balance - and the verdict must be sound.

Greta

The devoted housekeeper of Emily French, Greta is one of the prosecution’s key witnesses. She’s loyal, no-nonsense, and fiercely suspicious of Leonard Vole from the start. Her testimony is powerful - but is it the truth, or just her version of it?

Janet Mackenzie

Another long-time servant in the French household, Janet is sharp-tongued and deeply protective of her late employer. She doesn’t trust Leonard and isn’t afraid to say so. But like everyone in Christie’s world, she may know more than she’s letting on.

With every scene unfolding in a real courtroom inside London’s County Hall, Witness for the Prosecution isn’t just theatre - it’s an experience.

As with all Agatha Christie stories, the truth is never what it seems. So keep your eyes open, your suspicions sharp, and prepare to play juror in one of the most gripping trials in theatre history.