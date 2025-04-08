Menu
    Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Step into the underworld with Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that brings ancient myth to life through a genre-blending score of folk, blues, and New Orleans jazz. Created by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown takes the tragic tale of Orpheus and Eurydice and turns it into a soulful journey of love, sacrifice, and the power of music.

    The show’s score is as unforgettable as its story, with showstopping anthems, haunting ballads, and foot-stomping ensemble numbers. Whether you’re a new listener or a longtime fan, here’s your complete guide to the songs in Hadestown. But be warned, some of the songs may contain spoilers!

    What is the most famous Hadestown song?

    The most iconic and widely recognised song from Hadestown is “Wait for Me.” This emotionally charged number captures Orpheus’s desperate journey into the underworld to rescue Eurydice, underscored by pulsing rhythms, soaring vocals, and the unforgettable image of swinging lamps and shifting shadows on stage. It's both a musical and visual highlight of the show - and one of the main reasons audiences keep coming back.

    What is the last song in Hadestown?

    The final song in Hadestown is “Road to Hell (Reprise),” a powerful and poignant conclusion narrated by Hermes. The reprise bookends the show, reminding us that the story of Orpheus and Eurydice is a cycle we’re destined to repeat - not because it changes, but because “somebody’s gotta sing it again.” It’s an emotional farewell that ties the myth, music, and message together in one unforgettable finale.

    Hadestown Songs – Act I

    Road to Hell
    Hermes introduces the characters and world of Hadestown in this lively and rhythm-driven prologue, setting the tone for the mythic tale to follow.

    Any Way the Wind Blows
    Eurydice laments her uncertain future and the harsh realities of the world above, revealing her deep desire for safety and stability.

    Come Home with Me
    Despite his mentor’s warnings, Orpheus approaches Eurydice with charm and hope, inviting her into his life. When his idea of marriage is rebuffed, he reveals his dream of writing a song to heal the world. Eurydice is enchanted by the idea, and, quickly, by Orpheus himself. 

    Wedding Song
    The couple imagines a life together free of hardship, expressing hope for love in spite of their circumstances. Orpheus tells her that when he finally sings his unfinished song, spring will come and they’ll have everything they need. She urges him to complete it. 

    Epic I
    Orpheus begins composing his masterpiece—an epic so moving it might change the course of fate.

    Livin’ It Up on Top
    Persephone arrives in a whirlwind of sunshine and wine, bringing summer with her and singing of the joy found during her brief time above ground.

    All I’ve Ever Known
    Eurydice opens her heart to Orpheus in this tender ballad, allowing herself to believe in love despite her doubts.

    Way Down Hadestown
    A jazzy, brassy celebration of the mysterious underworld, where Eurydice is lured by the promise of security and warmth.

    A Gathering Storm
    Hermes and the Fates warn that trouble is brewing, as doubt and desperation begin to cloud the lovers’ dreams.

    Epic II
    Orpheus’s song takes deeper shape as he continues to craft a melody that can soften even the hardest hearts.

    Chant
    A gripping ensemble piece in which Hades, Persephone, and the young lovers all wrestle with desire, control, and resistance.

    Hey, Little Songbird
    Hades tempts Eurydice with comfort and protection in a seductive number that contrasts starkly with Orpheus’s fragile dreams.

    When the Chips Are Down
    The Fates step in with cynicism, urging Eurydice to make practical choices rather than romantic ones.

    Gone, I’m Gone
    Eurydice makes her fateful decision, turning her back on the world above and entering Hadestown.

    Wait for Me
    Orpheus begins his descent into the underworld in one of the show’s most stirring and visually iconic numbers. The haunting melody and driving rhythm underscore his resolve and vulnerability.

    Why We Build the Wall
    A chilling anthem led by Hades which lays bare his ideology of control and division, he sings of building a wall around Hadestown. It’s a stark reflection of authoritarianism, division and fear.

    Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

     

    Hadestown Songs – Act II

    Our Lady of the Underground
    Persephone leads this speakeasy-style number, offering a rebellious spirit and hidden truths as she introduces life in Hadestown from her perspective.

    Way Down Hadestown (Reprise)
    A return to the underground chorus, echoing the shifting tone as the stakes continue to rise.

    Flowers
    In this heartbreaking solo, Eurydice mourns the life she left behind and the love she’s lost, surrounded by ghosts of memory and regret.

    Come Home with Me (Reprise)
    A quieter, more fragile version of the earlier duet, as Orpheus and Eurydice find each other again in the depths of Hadestown.

    Papers
    Hades issues bureaucratic commands with icy authority, using red tape to maintain control over his workers and realm.

    Nothing Changes
    The Fates sing a bleak reminder that history repeats and that defiance may be futile. It’s a key moment of tension and truth in the show.

    If It’s True
    Orpheus begins to question everything—his power, his purpose, and whether he’s already too late to change Eurydice’s fate.

    How Long?
    Persephone challenges Hades on his cruelty and fear, confronting him in an emotional duet that rekindles their strained love.

    Chant (Reprise)
    An explosive reprise of earlier themes as all the threads of the story come to a head. The music surges with intensity and layered emotion.

    Epic III
    The musical and emotional climax of the show, as Orpheus delivers his complete song—one so powerful it shakes the underworld and softens Hades’s heart.

    Promises
    A gentle reconciliation between Hades and Persephone, who remember the vows they made long ago and consider a different path forward.

    Word to the Wise
    The Fates, Hermes, and ensemble offer final reflections as the outcome of Orpheus’s journey hangs in the balance.

    His Kiss, the Riot                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Hades agrees to let the lovers leave, on one condition: Orpheus must walk in front and not look back. There’s no way he’ll be able to resist.

    Wait for Me (Reprise)
    As the couple journeys back to the world above, this reprise amplifies the suspense and poignancy of their test—and the heartbreak it holds.

    Doubt Comes In
    In the final, devastating twist, Orpheus is consumed by uncertainty. One moment of doubt changes everything.

    Road to Hell (Reprise)
    Hermes closes the story in this deeply emotional final number, reminding us that while the ending is tragic, the telling of it still matters.

    We Raise Our Cups                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Following the curtain call, the company, led by Eurydice and Persephone, raises a glass to Orpheus, and to all dreamers who have shown us how the world could be.

    Listen to the Hadestown Cast Recording

    The Hadestown original Broadway cast album features Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and André De Shields, and is available on all major streaming platforms. It's the perfect way to relive the show or fall in love with it for the first time.

    Book Hadestown Tickets

    Ready to follow the road to hell and back? Hadestown is currently playing at the Lyric Theatre. Book your tickets today and experience the music, the myth, and the magic live on stage.

