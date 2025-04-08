Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

Step into the underworld with Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that brings ancient myth to life through a genre-blending score of folk, blues, and New Orleans jazz. Created by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown takes the tragic tale of Orpheus and Eurydice and turns it into a soulful journey of love, sacrifice, and the power of music.

The show’s score is as unforgettable as its story, with showstopping anthems, haunting ballads, and foot-stomping ensemble numbers. Whether you’re a new listener or a longtime fan, here’s your complete guide to the songs in Hadestown. But be warned, some of the songs may contain spoilers!

What is the most famous Hadestown song?

The most iconic and widely recognised song from Hadestown is “Wait for Me.” This emotionally charged number captures Orpheus’s desperate journey into the underworld to rescue Eurydice, underscored by pulsing rhythms, soaring vocals, and the unforgettable image of swinging lamps and shifting shadows on stage. It's both a musical and visual highlight of the show - and one of the main reasons audiences keep coming back.

What is the last song in Hadestown?

The final song in Hadestown is “Road to Hell (Reprise),” a powerful and poignant conclusion narrated by Hermes. The reprise bookends the show, reminding us that the story of Orpheus and Eurydice is a cycle we’re destined to repeat - not because it changes, but because “somebody’s gotta sing it again.” It’s an emotional farewell that ties the myth, music, and message together in one unforgettable finale.

Hadestown Songs – Act I

Road to Hell

Hermes introduces the characters and world of Hadestown in this lively and rhythm-driven prologue, setting the tone for the mythic tale to follow.

Any Way the Wind Blows

Eurydice laments her uncertain future and the harsh realities of the world above, revealing her deep desire for safety and stability.

Come Home with Me

Despite his mentor’s warnings, Orpheus approaches Eurydice with charm and hope, inviting her into his life. When his idea of marriage is rebuffed, he reveals his dream of writing a song to heal the world. Eurydice is enchanted by the idea, and, quickly, by Orpheus himself.

Wedding Song

The couple imagines a life together free of hardship, expressing hope for love in spite of their circumstances. Orpheus tells her that when he finally sings his unfinished song, spring will come and they’ll have everything they need. She urges him to complete it.

Epic I

Orpheus begins composing his masterpiece—an epic so moving it might change the course of fate.

Livin’ It Up on Top

Persephone arrives in a whirlwind of sunshine and wine, bringing summer with her and singing of the joy found during her brief time above ground.

All I’ve Ever Known

Eurydice opens her heart to Orpheus in this tender ballad, allowing herself to believe in love despite her doubts.

Way Down Hadestown

A jazzy, brassy celebration of the mysterious underworld, where Eurydice is lured by the promise of security and warmth.

A Gathering Storm

Hermes and the Fates warn that trouble is brewing, as doubt and desperation begin to cloud the lovers’ dreams.

Epic II

Orpheus’s song takes deeper shape as he continues to craft a melody that can soften even the hardest hearts.

Chant

A gripping ensemble piece in which Hades, Persephone, and the young lovers all wrestle with desire, control, and resistance.

Hey, Little Songbird

Hades tempts Eurydice with comfort and protection in a seductive number that contrasts starkly with Orpheus’s fragile dreams.

When the Chips Are Down

The Fates step in with cynicism, urging Eurydice to make practical choices rather than romantic ones.

Gone, I’m Gone

Eurydice makes her fateful decision, turning her back on the world above and entering Hadestown.

Wait for Me

Orpheus begins his descent into the underworld in one of the show’s most stirring and visually iconic numbers. The haunting melody and driving rhythm underscore his resolve and vulnerability.

Why We Build the Wall

A chilling anthem led by Hades which lays bare his ideology of control and division, he sings of building a wall around Hadestown. It’s a stark reflection of authoritarianism, division and fear.