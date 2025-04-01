Wick-Red? Stage show forced to change Elphaba’s colour

Due to a technicality in the Universal Pictures’ copyright of the Oscar winning movie adaptation, only the filmed version of the witches of Oz can feature a green Elphaba. As a result, stage productions worldwide - including Broadway, which opened two decades before the Universal film was released - must now change her iconic emerald hue to a different colour - and after much deliberation, Winnie Holzman - who wrote the book for the stage adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel - has decided Elphaba will now be... red.

That’s right - our misunderstood, magically gifted, gravity-defying heroine will now be donning a shade more suited to fire engines, ripe tomatoes, and, well, a famous pair of slippers. Fans are already mocking the change, dubbing the much-loved musical ‘Wick-Red.’

The Science Behind the Change

However, Holzman and the producers insist the change isn’t just due to the legal issue; it’s an artistic choice. “Red actually makes more sense for Elphaba,” said a spokesperson for the show. “It’s a colour associated with passion, rebellion, and power. She’s always had a fiery personality. Green symbolises envy, but Elphaba has never been envious. She’s always followed her own path. Red is for revolution, and we think this suits her much more!”

The show’s creative team have also highlighted how the colour change better aligns with the musical’s themes. “When she sings ‘I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game,’ what’s a more defiant colour than red? It’s bold. It’s dramatic. And, crucially, it doesn’t violate Universal’s copyright agreement.”