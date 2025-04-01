Menu
    Wick-Red? Stage show forced to change Elphaba’s colour

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Due to a technicality in the Universal Pictures’ copyright of the Oscar winning movie adaptation, only the filmed version of the witches of Oz can feature a green Elphaba. As a result, stage productions worldwide - including Broadway, which opened two decades before the Universal film was released -  must now change her iconic emerald hue to a different colour - and after much deliberation, Winnie Holzman - who wrote the book for the stage adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel - has decided Elphaba will now be... red.

    That’s right - our misunderstood, magically gifted, gravity-defying heroine will now be donning a shade more suited to fire engines, ripe tomatoes, and, well, a famous pair of slippers. Fans are already mocking the change, dubbing the much-loved musical ‘Wick-Red.’

    The Science Behind the Change

    However, Holzman and the producers insist the change isn’t just due to the legal issue; it’s an artistic choice. “Red actually makes more sense for Elphaba,” said a spokesperson for the show. “It’s a colour associated with passion, rebellion, and power. She’s always had a fiery personality. Green symbolises envy, but Elphaba has never been envious. She’s always followed her own path. Red is for revolution, and we think this suits her much more!”

    The show’s creative team have also highlighted how the colour change better aligns with the musical’s themes. “When she sings ‘I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game,’ what’s a more defiant colour than red? It’s bold. It’s dramatic. And, crucially, it doesn’t violate Universal’s copyright agreement.”

    Wick-Red? Stage show forced to change Elphaba’s colour

     

    A New Era of Elphaba Begins

    Emma Kingston, who took over the role of Elphaba at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on 25 March, is ready to embrace the change. “It’s an honour to be the first UK Red-phaba” she said. “It’ll take some getting used to, but honestly, I think it works. And hey, pink goes well with red.”

    Kingston is referring, of course, to Glinda’s traditionally pink wardrobe. While some skeptics worry about the clash, others believe this is a chance for an even more vibrant visual contrast between the two witches.

    Fans React

    The announcement has been met with a mix of shock, outrage, and begrudging acceptance. Longtime Wicked devotee April Fuller summed up the situation: “When I first heard, I thought, ‘What is this feeling? So sudden and new.’ But honestly, maybe it’s time for a change. If Dorothy can get away with those ruby slippers, Elphaba can be ruby too.”

    Meanwhile, ticket sales remain strong, with many curious to see how the change will play out. Whether audiences will fully embrace Wick-Red remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Elphaba’s days of being green are well and truly over.

    Sian McBride
