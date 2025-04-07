Underbelly Boulevard best seats and seating plan

Underbelly’s first ever permanent venue, the Underbelly Boulevard opened in 2023. A stylish, intimate venue with a rich heritage - the site was once home to the notorious Revue Bar in the 1950s, with acts that made headlines (and a few patrons blush).

Today, the venue has been reborn as a sleek and versatile space, playing host to everything from boundary-pushing cabaret and musicals to comedy, drag, and spoken word.

So whether you're eyeing a night of sequins and sass or a thought-provoking play, here's your guide to picking the best seats in a theatre at Underbelly Boulevard.

What are the best seats at the Underbelly Boulevard?

When it comes to the best seats in theatre, it all depends on your vibe. The Underbelly Boulevard auditorium is beautifully intimate, with a capacity of just 192 seats split across the Stalls and Balcony level, meaning every seat offers a strong view and great acoustics.

The Stalls are arranged in a fan-shaped configuration across flat and tiered rows, creating an incredibly inclusive, up-close experience. For those who love being immersed in the action, the centre stalls - roughly around rows D to H - are considered the sweet spot. They’re close enough to see every sequin but far enough back to take in the full stage picture.

Side seats offer a more angled view of the stage, but thanks to the venue’s compact layout, there are very few bad seats in the house. These are also a good option for anyone who prefers a bit more legroom or wants to make a swift exit to the bar post-show.

If you’re after a wide view of the action or like to see the bigger picture, the rear stalls are a great choice. Slightly elevated and further back, these seats let you take in the full set and movement pieces. They're also usually a more budget-friendly pick without compromising on visibility.

Up above, the balcony level provides a unique bird’s-eye perspective of the stage. It’s a slightly more removed experience compared to the stalls but still offers excellent sightlines and a wonderful overview—perfect for those who like to take in the bigger picture. The balcony is also a great spot for repeat visitors looking for a fresh vantage point.

Underbelly Boulevard seating plan