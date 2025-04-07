Menu
    Underbelly Boulevard best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Underbelly’s first ever permanent venue, the Underbelly Boulevard opened in 2023. A stylish, intimate venue with a rich heritage - the site was once home to the notorious Revue Bar in the 1950s, with acts that made headlines (and a few patrons blush).

    Today, the venue has been reborn as a sleek and versatile space, playing host to everything from boundary-pushing cabaret and musicals to comedy, drag, and spoken word.

    So whether you're eyeing a night of sequins and sass or a thought-provoking play, here's your guide to picking the best seats in a theatre at Underbelly Boulevard.

    What are the best seats at the Underbelly Boulevard?

    When it comes to the best seats in theatre, it all depends on your vibe. The Underbelly Boulevard auditorium is beautifully intimate, with a capacity of just 192 seats split across the Stalls and Balcony level, meaning every seat offers a strong view and great acoustics.

    The Stalls are arranged in a fan-shaped configuration across flat and tiered rows, creating an incredibly inclusive, up-close experience. For those who love being immersed in the action, the centre stalls - roughly around rows D to H - are considered the sweet spot. They’re close enough to see every sequin but far enough back to take in the full stage picture.

    Side seats offer a more angled view of the stage, but thanks to the venue’s compact layout, there are very few bad seats in the house. These are also a good option for anyone who prefers a bit more legroom or wants to make a swift exit to the bar post-show.

    If you’re after a wide view of the action or like to see the bigger picture, the rear stalls are a great choice. Slightly elevated and further back, these seats let you take in the full set and movement pieces. They're also usually a more budget-friendly pick without compromising on visibility.

    Up above, the balcony level provides a unique bird’s-eye perspective of the stage. It’s a slightly more removed experience compared to the stalls but still offers excellent sightlines and a wonderful overview—perfect for those who like to take in the bigger picture. The balcony is also a great spot for repeat visitors looking for a fresh vantage point.

    Underbelly Boulevard seating plan

    Underbelly Boulevard best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at the Underbelly Boulevard?

    The Underbelly Boulevard’s main auditorium seats 192 guests, making it one of the most intimate venues in central London. Its small scale means you’re never far from the stage, and every performance feels personal, whether you’re front and centre or perched at the back.

    Are there accessible seats at the Underbelly Boulevard?

    Yes, Underbelly Boulevard has made accessibility a priority. There are wheelchair-accessible spaces located in the Stalls, with step-free access into the auditorium. The venue is also equipped with accessible toilet facilities. Guests with specific access requirements are encouraged to get in touch with the theatre in advance so the team can provide the best possible experience.

    What shows are currently playing at the Underbelly Boulevard?

    Underbelly Boulevard has quickly made a name for itself as one of the most exciting and eclectic venues in London. The programming is bold and constantly evolving, with a mix of contemporary cabaret, drag performance, fringe-style theatre, comedy, and spoken word. You’ll also find musicals - sometimes reimagined with a fresh twist—as well as live gigs and limited-run solo shows. Recent line-ups have included Edinburgh Fringe transfers, international cabaret acts, and some of the brightest rising stars in UK theatre.

