Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Olivier Awards 2025: Full list of winners

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    For those who couldn’t stay up late to watch the Olivier Awards because, have you ever stayed up past 10pm on a Sunday? Then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But boy, did you miss out on a great night of drama. 

    It was a year without a single runaway hit—no Harry Potter–level sweep or Cabaret–esque domination. Instead, the love was spread evenly across the board, with three productions - Fiddler on the Roof, Giant, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button - each taking home three awards. And honestly? That’s a win for everyone. Theatre, like a good buffet, is best when there’s more than one dish to drool over. And with no one production hogging the limelight, it allows for a richer celebration of creativity, and a wider range of performances getting their flowers.

    Speaking of flowers, Imelda Staunton’s latest win means she could probably open her own florist’s! The celebrated actor took home her fifth Olivier Award for her iconic performance in Hello, Dolly!, and just when you think she might take a break and put her feet up, she’s already lined up to return to the West End in Mrs Warren’s Profession next month - opposite her real-life daughter, Bessie Carter. 

    Family dramas were prominent in this year's ceremony too, with Lesley Manville winning her second Olivier Award for her performance as Odeipus’s wife (and mum), Jocasta. It was a hotly contested field, which also saw Indira Varma nominated for the same role (or be it a different production).  

    Unconventional families seemed to be the theme of this year's Oliviers, with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a musical based on the story of a man aging in reverse, snagging three awards, including Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for John Dagleish. Meanwhile, Giant gave us John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, and now it’s given him his first Olivier Award. Romola Garai, who starred opposite Lithgow in the acclaimed production, also picked up her first win - but she had to beat herself to get it! Garai was twice nominated in the Best Supporting Role category for her performances in Giant and The Years, ultimately winning for the latter. 

    And let’s not forget Fiddler on the Roof, a production that proved tradition isn’t just for the shtetl. It bagged three awards, including Best Musical Revival showing that even if your show’s over 50 years old, you can still make waves with a modern audience. 

    So, what did we learn? Theatre is thriving. Legends are still slaying. Newcomers are getting their moment. And sometimes, the only person who can defeat Romola Garai... is Romola Garai.

    Olivier Awards 2025: Full list of winners

    Full list of Olivier 2025 winners

    Best new musical
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button - WINNER!
    MJ the Musical
    Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
    Why Am I So Single?

    Best set design
    Jon Bausor for set design, Toby Olié and Daisy Beattie for puppetry design and Satoshi Kuriyama for projection design for Spirited Away at London Coliseum
    Frankie Bradshaw for set design for Ballet Shoes at National Theatre – Olivier
    Es Devlin for set design for Coriolanus at National Theatre – Olivier
    Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre – WINNER!

    Best lighting design
    Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver! – WINNER!
    Howard Hudson for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
    Howard Hudson for Starlight Express
    Aideen Malone for Fiddler on the Roof 

    Best new opera production                                                                                                                                                                    Duke Bluebeard’s Castle by English National Opera at London Coliseum                                                                                                Festen by the Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – WINNER!                                                                                                            L’Olimpiade by Irish National Opera and the Royal Opera at Royal Opera House                                                                                    The Tales of Hoffmann by the Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

    Outstanding achievement in opera
    Aigul Akhmetshina for her performance in Carmen at Royal Opera House
    Allan Clayton for his performance in Festen at Royal Opera House – WINNER!
    Jung Young-doo for his direction of Lear at the Barbican

    Best family show
    Brainiac Live at Marylebone theatre – WINNER!
    Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas at Apollo Theatre
    The Nutcracker at Polka theatre
    Rough Magic at Shakespeare’s Globe – Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

    Best new production in affiliate theatre
    Animal Farm at Theatre Royal Stratford East by George Orwell, adapted by Tatty Hennessy
    Boys on the Verge of Tears by Sam Grabiner at Soho theatre – WINNER!
    English by Sanaz Toossi at Kiln Theatre
    Now, I See by Lanre Malaolu at Theatre Royal Stratford East
    What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Nathan Englander at Marylebone Theatre

    Best new dance production
    Assembly Hall by Kidd Pivot, Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells – WINNER!
    Frontiers: Choreographers of CanadaPite/Kudelka/Portner by the National Ballet of Canada at Sadler’s Wells
    Theatre of Dreams by Hofesh Shechter Company at Sadler’s Wells
    An Untitled Love by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham at Sadler’s Wells

    Outstanding achievement in dance
    Sarah Chun for her performance in Three Short Ballets at Royal Opera House – Linbury theatre
    Tom Visser for his lighting design of Angels’ Atlas as part of Frontiers: Choreographers of Canada – Pite/Kudelka/Portner at Sadler’s Wells
    Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbagüena at Sadler’s Wells – WINNER!

    Best actor in a supporting role
    Jorge Bosch for Kyoto at @sohoplace
    Tom Edden for Waiting for Godot at Theatre Royal Haymarket
    Elliot Levey for Giant at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre – WINNER!
    Ben Whishaw for Bluets at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre

    Best actress in a supporting role
    Sharon D Clarke for The Importance of Being Earnest at National Theatre – Lyttelton
    Romola Garai for Giant at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre
    Romola Garai for The Years at Almeida Theatre and Harold Pinter Theatre – WINNER!
    Gina McKee for The Years at Almeida Theatre and Harold Pinter theatre

    Best theatre choreographer
    Matthew Bourne for Oliver! at Gielgud Theatre
    Julia Cheng for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
    Hofesh Shechter for Oedipus at the Old Vic
    Christopher Wheeldon for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward Theatre – WINNER!

    Best costume design
    Hugh Durrant for Robin Hood at the London Palladium
    Sachiko Nakahara for Spirited Away at London Coliseum
    Tom Scutt for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Gabriella Slade for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre – WINNER!

    Best sound design
    Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre – WINNER!
    Christopher Shutt for Oedipus at the Old Vic
    Thijs van Vuure for The Years at Almeida theatre and Harold Pinter theatre
    Koichi Yamamoto for Spirited Away at London Coliseum

    Outstanding musical contribution
    Mark Aspinall for musical supervision and additional orchestrations for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Darren Clark for music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements and Mark Aspinall for musical direction, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors Theatre – WINNER!
    Dave Malloy for orchestrations and Nicholas Skilbeck for musical supervision for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse
    Asaf Zohar for compositions and Gavin Sutherland for dance arrangements and orchestration for Ballet Shoes at National Theatre – Olivier

    Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
    Liv Andrusier for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Amy Di Bartolomeo for The Devil Wears Prada at Dominion Theatre
    Beverley Klein for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse – WINNER!

    Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
    Andy Nyman for Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium
    Raphael Papo for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Layton Williams for Titanique at Criterion Theatre – WINNER!
    Tom Xander for Mean Girls at Savoy Theatre

    Best new entertainment or comedy play
    Ballet Shoes adapted by Kendall Feaver at National Theatre – Olivier
    Inside No 9 Stage/Fright by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith at Wyndham’s Theatre
    Spirited Away adapted by John Caird and co-adapted by Maoko Imai at London Coliseum
    Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli at Criterion theatre – WINNER!

    Best director
    Eline Arbo for The Years at Almeida theatre and Harold Pinter theatre – WINNER!
    Jordan Fein for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Nicholas Hytner for Giant at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre
    Robert Icke for Oedipus at Wyndham’s theatre

    Best actress
    Heather Agyepong for Shifters at Duke of York’s Theatre
    Lesley Manville for Oedipus at Wyndham’s theatre – WINNER!
    Rosie Sheehy for Machinal at the Old Vic
    Meera Syal for A Tupperware of Ashes at National Theatre – Dorfman
    Indira Varma for Oedipus at the Old Vic

    Best actor
    Adrien Brody for The Fear of 13 at Donmar Warehouse
    Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre
    Paapa Essiedu for Death of England: Delroy at @sohoplace
    John Lithgow for Giant at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre – WINNER!
    Mark Strong for Oedipus at Wyndham’s Theatre

    Best revival
    The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at National Theatre – Lyttelton
    Machinal by Sophie Treadwell at the Old Vic
    Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s theatre – WINNER!
    Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett at Theatre Royal Haymarket

    Best musical revival
    Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre – WINNER!
    Hello, Dolly!, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart at the London Palladium
    Oliver!, book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, new material and revisions by Cameron Mackintosh at Gielgud theatre
    Starlight Express, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre

    Best actor in a musical
    John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors theatre – WINNER!
    Adam Dannheisser for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
    Myles Frost for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward theatre
    Simon Lipkin for Oliver! at Gielgud theatre
    Jamie Muscato for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse

    Best actress in a musical
    Chumisa Dornford-May for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse
    Lauren Drew for Titanique at Criterion theatre
    Clare Foster for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors theatre
    Lara Pulver for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium – WINNER!

    Best new play
    The Fear of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino at Donmar Warehouse
    Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood theatre Downstairs at Royal Court theatre – WINNER!
    Kyoto by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson at @sohoplace
    Shifters by Benedict Lombe at Duke of York’s theatre
    The Years adapted by Eline Arbo, in an English version by Stephanie Bain at Almeida theatre and Harold Pinter theatre

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Meet the Cornley Drama Society company

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Play That Goes Wrong: where chaos reigns, lines are forgotten, props misfire, and the set seems determined to col... Read more

    The Mousetrap London tickets

    Meet The Mousetrap suspects

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Welcome to Monkswell Manor, where a snowstorm has trapped seven strangers — and one of them is a killer. Agatha... Read more

    Inside Marylebone Theatre

    Marylebone Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Kady Whelan |

    Marylebone Theatre opened in September 2022, since then it has welcome over 40,000 people through its doors. The thea... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies