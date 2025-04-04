12 must-see musicals to book this Spring Spectacular

Spring has sprung, and so has one of the best deals in theatreland! Our Spring Spectacular is back, meaning you can snag tickets to some of the hottest West End shows at up to 50% off, with prices starting at just £15.

And trust us, we’ve got something for everyone - whether you fancy hopping aboard a high-speed train (Starlight Express), setting sail on an unsinkable ship (Titanique), or zooming back to the future in a flux-capacitor-powered DeLorean (Back to the Future).

We’ve got the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll (Tina) and Broadway smash-hits continuing their reign in London (The Great Gatsby). Classic revivals (Oliver!), and even a nanny saying "Toodle-loo, poppets!" for the last time (Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical).

With so much to choose from, here are the top musicals you need to book before they disappear faster than a theatre ice cream in a heatwave…

The Book of Mormon | Pay no fees

Hailed as one of the funniest musicals of all time, The Book of Mormon is an outrageous, laugh-out-loud, shockingly clever satire from the creators of South Park and the minds behind Avenue Q. The story follows Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, two young Mormon missionaries sent from Salt Lake City to Uganda, where they’re tasked with converting locals to their faith. But the villagers are more concerned about warlords, poverty, and disease than religion - forcing the hapless missionaries to get creative (and increasingly ridiculous) with their teachings.

Since its 2011 Broadway debut, the show has won nine Tony Awards and four Olivier’s, including Best New Musical, and continues to sell out in the West End. Packed with unforgettable songs, rapid-fire jokes, and just the right amount of heart, The Book of Mormon is not for the easily offended - but perfect for anyone who loves comedy that pushes boundaries.

The Great Gatsby | Save up to 42%

Get ready for champagne-soaked decadence as the award-winning Broadway musical The Great Gatsby finally arrives in the West End on 11 April. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, this much-loved musical transports you straight to the heart of the Roaring Twenties, where the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby throws extravagant parties in the hopes of reuniting with his lost love, Daisy Buchanan. As Gatsby’s carefully curated world starts to crumble, secrets, heartbreak, and scandal unfold in this sumptuously staged production.

Featuring a spellbinding jazz-infused score, dazzling period costumes, and an unforgettable atmosphere, The Great Gatsby has already wowed audiences on Broadway and is set to be the most glamorous new show in town.

Mean Girls | Save up to 41%

It’s time to fetch your pink outfits and head to the West End before Mean Girls closes on 8 June! Based on the 2004 cult classic film, this high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to an American high school - only to find herself caught in a battle with the school’s ultimate clique, The Plastics. As Cady gets sucked into their world, she must decide whether she’ll stay true to herself or become just as mean as the girls she’s trying to defeat.

With a hilarious book by Tina Fey, an infectiously fun pop score, and dazzling choreography, this show has been a West End favourite - but this is your last chance to see it before you can no longer sit with them.

Back to the Future the Musical | Special prices

Buckle up, time-travelers! Based on the iconic 1985 film, Back to the Future: The Musical takes you on a high-voltage adventure with Marty McFly and Doc Brown as they accidentally travel back to 1955. With the future at stake, Marty must navigate high school romance, awkward family drama, and the terrifying Biff Tannen, all while trying to get back to 1985 before time runs out.

Featuring jaw-dropping stage effects (including a flying DeLorean!), a thrilling 80s-inspired score, and all your favourite moments from the film, this musical is a nostalgic, high-energy spectacle.

Clueless the Musical | Great seats from £55

Like, oh my god! Clueless: The Musical brings the beloved 1995 teen comedy to the stage in a totally rad, high-fashion spectacle. Follow Cher Horowitz, Beverly Hills’ most stylish and well-meaning matchmaker, as she navigates high school, love, and a major makeover—both for her friends and herself. But when her perfectly planned world starts to unravel (ugh, as if!), Cher has to rethink what it really means to be “totally perfect.”

Packed with ‘90s nostalgia, hilarious one-liners, and reimagined pop hits from the era, this musical is a must-see for fans of the film. Written by Clueless creator Amy Heckerling, the show stays true to the movie’s witty charm while adding fresh musical numbers that will have you bopping in your seat. Get ready for a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud ride through Beverly Hills - just don’t forget to RSVP.

Mrs Doubtfire the Musical | Great seats from £39.50

This heartwarming comedy is saying “Toodle-loo, poppets!” as it prepares to leave the West End on 26 April. Based on the 1993 Robin Williams film, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny in a desperate attempt to spend time with his children after a messy divorce. As he juggles his double life, Daniel quickly learns that being Mrs. Doubtfire is harder than it looks!

With hysterical quick-changes, heartfelt moments, and a show-stopping lead performance, this feel-good musical is perfect for families and fans of the original film.