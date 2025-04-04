Menu
    12 must-see musicals to book this Spring Spectacular

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Spring has sprung, and so has one of the best deals in theatreland! Our Spring Spectacular is back, meaning you can snag tickets to some of the hottest West End shows at up to 50% off, with prices starting at just £15.

    And trust us, we’ve got something for everyone - whether you fancy hopping aboard a high-speed train (Starlight Express), setting sail on an unsinkable ship (Titanique), or zooming back to the future in a flux-capacitor-powered DeLorean (Back to the Future).

    We’ve got the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll (Tina) and Broadway smash-hits continuing their reign in London (The Great Gatsby). Classic revivals (Oliver!), and even a nanny saying "Toodle-loo, poppets!" for the last time (Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical).

    With so much to choose from, here are the top musicals you need to book before they disappear faster than a theatre ice cream in a heatwave…

    The Book of Mormon | Pay no fees

    Hailed as one of the funniest musicals of all time, The Book of Mormon is an outrageous, laugh-out-loud, shockingly clever satire from the creators of South Park and the minds behind Avenue Q. The story follows Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, two young Mormon missionaries sent from Salt Lake City to Uganda, where they’re tasked with converting locals to their faith. But the villagers are more concerned about warlords, poverty, and disease than religion - forcing the hapless missionaries to get creative (and increasingly ridiculous) with their teachings.

    Since its 2011 Broadway debut, the show has won nine Tony Awards and four Olivier’s, including Best New Musical, and continues to sell out in the West End. Packed with unforgettable songs, rapid-fire jokes, and just the right amount of heart, The Book of Mormon is not for the easily offended - but perfect for anyone who loves comedy that pushes boundaries.

    The Great Gatsby | Save up to 42%

    Get ready for champagne-soaked decadence as the award-winning Broadway musical The Great Gatsby finally arrives in the West End on 11 April. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, this much-loved musical transports you straight to the heart of the Roaring Twenties, where the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby throws extravagant parties in the hopes of reuniting with his lost love, Daisy Buchanan. As Gatsby’s carefully curated world starts to crumble, secrets, heartbreak, and scandal unfold in this sumptuously staged production.

    Featuring a spellbinding jazz-infused score, dazzling period costumes, and an unforgettable atmosphere, The Great Gatsby has already wowed audiences on Broadway and is set to be the most glamorous new show in town.

    Mean Girls | Save up to 41%

    It’s time to fetch your pink outfits and head to the West End before Mean Girls closes on 8 June! Based on the 2004 cult classic film, this high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to an American high school - only to find herself caught in a battle with the school’s ultimate clique, The Plastics. As Cady gets sucked into their world, she must decide whether she’ll stay true to herself or become just as mean as the girls she’s trying to defeat.

    With a hilarious book by Tina Fey, an infectiously fun pop score, and dazzling choreography, this show has been a West End favourite - but this is your last chance to see it before you can no longer sit with them.

    Back to the Future the Musical | Special prices

    Buckle up, time-travelers! Based on the iconic 1985 film, Back to the Future: The Musical takes you on a high-voltage adventure with Marty McFly and Doc Brown as they accidentally travel back to 1955. With the future at stake, Marty must navigate high school romance, awkward family drama, and the terrifying Biff Tannen, all while trying to get back to 1985 before time runs out.

    Featuring jaw-dropping stage effects (including a flying DeLorean!), a thrilling 80s-inspired score, and all your favourite moments from the film, this musical is a nostalgic, high-energy spectacle.

    Clueless the Musical | Great seats from £55

    Like, oh my god! Clueless: The Musical brings the beloved 1995 teen comedy to the stage in a totally rad, high-fashion spectacle. Follow Cher Horowitz, Beverly Hills’ most stylish and well-meaning matchmaker, as she navigates high school, love, and a major makeover—both for her friends and herself. But when her perfectly planned world starts to unravel (ugh, as if!), Cher has to rethink what it really means to be “totally perfect.”

    Packed with ‘90s nostalgia, hilarious one-liners, and reimagined pop hits from the era, this musical is a must-see for fans of the film. Written by Clueless creator Amy Heckerling, the show stays true to the movie’s witty charm while adding fresh musical numbers that will have you bopping in your seat. Get ready for a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud ride through Beverly Hills - just don’t forget to RSVP.

    Mrs Doubtfire the Musical | Great seats from £39.50

    This heartwarming comedy is saying “Toodle-loo, poppets!” as it prepares to leave the West End on 26 April. Based on the 1993 Robin Williams film, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny in a desperate attempt to spend time with his children after a messy divorce. As he juggles his double life, Daniel quickly learns that being Mrs. Doubtfire is harder than it looks!

    With hysterical quick-changes, heartfelt moments, and a show-stopping lead performance, this feel-good musical is perfect for families and fans of the original film.

    Titanique | Exclusive prices 

    What happens when you take the tragic love story of Titanic and mix it with Céline Dion’s greatest hits, over-the-top comedy, and a boatload of sass? You get Titanique - the outrageous, laugh-a-minute musical that takes one of the most famous films of all time and turns it on its head. The story follows Jack and Rose - sort of - as they navigate their doomed romance, but this time, their fate is narrated by Céline Dion herself (well, kind of). Expect to hear Céline classics like “My Heart Will Go On,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and “All By Myself”, all reimagined in the most hilarious and unexpected ways.

    After becoming a viral sensation Off-Broadway, Titanique is making waves in the West End, promising audiences a night of belly laughs, belting vocals, and total chaos. It’s the unsinkable comedy musical you never knew you needed!

    Starlight Express | Tickets from £29.50

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-speed, high-energy, high-stakes musical is back - and it’s bigger and better than ever! Starlight Express is set in a fantastical world where trains come to life, and follows Rusty, a humble steam engine, as he enters a high-stakes race against sleek, modern competitors. Can Rusty prove that old-school charm can still win the day? Or will he be left behind on the tracks?

    What makes Starlight Express so legendary is its staging - real roller-skating performers race around the theatre, bringing the action to jaw-dropping life. With thrilling choreography, a high-octane rock score, and dazzling visual effects, this isn’t just a musical - it’s an experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a total newbie, Starlight Express is ready to race into your heart once again.

    Tina: the Tina Turner Musical | Save up to 42%

    The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll gets the powerhouse musical treatment she deserves in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. This electrifying show tells the incredible true story of Tina Turner - from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her rise as one of the biggest music icons of all time. Packed with unstoppable hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Simply the Best”, Tina captures the raw energy, resilience, and triumph of a woman who changed music history forever.

    But Tina isn’t just a concert - it’s a deeply moving story about a woman who defied the odds, overcame unimaginable struggles, and became a legend. The performances are goosebump-inducing, the energy is electric, and by the time the finale rolls around, you’ll be on your feet, cheering and dancing in the aisles - but please save it for the curtain call!

    MJ the Musical | Great seats from £45

    He’s one of the greatest singers of the 21st century, and now his story comes to life on stage in MJ the Musical! This show gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, blending breathtaking choreography, mind-blowing stage effects, and of course, the music that changed pop forever. From “Billie Jean” to “Thriller”, “Smooth Criminal” to “Man in the Mirror”, this dazzling production celebrates one of the greatest entertainers in history.

    With choreography that defies gravity, a knockout lead performance, and some of the most legendary songs ever recorded, MJ the Musical is a spectacle unlike anything else in the West End right now.

    Oliver! | Save up to £29

    The beloved classic is back, and it’s bigger than ever! Lionel Bart’s Oliver! brings Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to the stage, following the journey of young Oliver Twist as he escapes a harsh workhouse and gets caught up in the underworld of Victorian London. With unforgettable characters like Fagin, The Artful Dodger, and Nancy, plus a score packed with legendary songs (“Consider Yourself”, “As Long As He Needs Me”, “Food Glorious Food”), this revival is set to be one of the biggest musicals of the year.

    Featuring dazzling choreography, stunning sets, and a heartwarming story, Oliver! is perfect for fans of classic theatre - and a fantastic introduction to musical theatre for newcomers.

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | Exclusive prices

    A musical like no other, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is an intimate, deeply moving, and visually stunning adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary story. Benjamin Button is born as an old man and ages in reverse, forcing him to navigate life, love, and loss in a world that doesn’t understand him.

    With hauntingly beautiful folk-inspired music, an innovative storytelling style, and an emotional depth that stays with you long after the curtain falls, this is a one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

