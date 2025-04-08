Wilton’s Music Hall - best seats and seating plan

Tucked away down a charming alley in Shadwell, Wilton’s Music Hall isn’t just any theatre - it’s the oldest surviving music hall in the world. Steeped in Victorian history, this atmospheric venue has been lovingly restored to retain its vintage charm while hosting a lively programme of theatre, cabaret, opera, and music. With its exposed brickwork, candlelit bar, and intimate vibe, Wilton’s offers a unique theatre experience like no other.

If you’re planning a visit and wondering about the best seats in a theatre like this one, here’s your go-to guide for everything you need to know about Wilton’s Music Hall seating plan, accessibility, and current shows.

What are the best seats at Wilton’s Music Hall?

When it comes to Wilton’s, the best seats really depend on the kind of experience you’re after.

The Stalls occupy the ground floor and are often considered the top pick for theatre-goers who like to feel close to the action. With direct views of the stage and step-free access, these seats offer a traditional theatre experience that feels both accessible and immersive.

The Gallery, which wraps around three sides of the auditorium, provides a wider, more elevated view. If you enjoy soaking in the full visual composition of a performance, the gallery offers a lovely bird’s-eye perspective.

Because the venue is so intimate, there’s really no such thing as a “bad” seat. Even the furthest corners feel surprisingly close to the stage, making Wilton’s a perfect venue for immersive performance.

Wilton’s Music Hall seating plan