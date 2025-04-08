Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Wilton’s Music Hall - best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Tucked away down a charming alley in Shadwell, Wilton’s Music Hall isn’t just any theatre - it’s the oldest surviving music hall in the world. Steeped in Victorian history, this atmospheric venue has been lovingly restored to retain its vintage charm while hosting a lively programme of theatre, cabaret, opera, and music. With its exposed brickwork, candlelit bar, and intimate vibe, Wilton’s offers a unique theatre experience like no other.

    If you’re planning a visit and wondering about the best seats in a theatre like this one, here’s your go-to guide for everything you need to know about Wilton’s Music Hall seating plan, accessibility, and current shows.

    What are the best seats at Wilton’s Music Hall?

    When it comes to Wilton’s, the best seats really depend on the kind of experience you’re after.

    The Stalls occupy the ground floor and are often considered the top pick for theatre-goers who like to feel close to the action. With direct views of the stage and step-free access, these seats offer a traditional theatre experience that feels both accessible and immersive.

    The Gallery, which wraps around three sides of the auditorium, provides a wider, more elevated view. If you enjoy soaking in the full visual composition of a performance, the gallery offers a lovely bird’s-eye perspective. 

    Because the venue is so intimate, there’s really no such thing as a “bad” seat. Even the furthest corners feel surprisingly close to the stage, making Wilton’s a perfect venue for immersive performance.

    Wilton’s Music Hall seating plan

    Wilton’s Music Hall - best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at Wilton’s Music Hall?

    Wilton’s Music Hall has a total capacity of 374 seats, making it one of the most intimate and characterful venues in London. Its smaller size ensures excellent sightlines from nearly every seat and allows for a close connection to the performers that’s hard to replicate in larger theatres.

    Are there accessible seats at Wilton’s Music Hall?

    Yes - Wilton’s is committed to being welcoming and inclusive to all visitors.

    There is step-free access via the entrance on Graces Alley, and accessible seating is located in the Stalls. A lift provides access to all floors, including the bar and toilets, and assistance dogs are welcome throughout the venue. Wilton’s also offers captioned and BSL-interpreted performances at various points in the year. For the most up-to-date details, it’s best to contact the venue directly.

    What shows are currently playing at Wilton’s Music Hall?

    Wilton’s is one of the most eclectic venues in London, hosting over 300 performances and more than 80 productions every year. As the name suggests, a significant portion of its programme is dedicated to concerts and live music, with events spanning classical, contemporary, jazz, folk, and more.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Inside Underbelly Boulevard

    Underbelly Boulevard best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Underbelly’s first ever permanent venue, the Underbelly Boulevard opened in 2023. A stylish, intimate venue wit... Read more

    Text: Agatha Christie Witness for the Prosecution.. Image: A courtroom scene featuring two judges, a woman dressed all in black wearing a beret and a man in a suit and tie.

    Who are the main characters in Witness for the Prosecution?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution isn’t just a courtroom drama - it’s a gripping, twist... Read more

    Clueless London Tickets

    We're totally buggin'! Clueless the Musical extends to 2026

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Like, OMG - the West End just got a whole lot more fashionable for a whole lot longer. Clueless: The Musical, the sta... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies