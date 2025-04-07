We're totally buggin'! Clueless the Musical extends to 2026

Like, OMG - the West End just got a whole lot more fashionable for a whole lot longer. Clueless: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the beloved 1995 teen rom-com, has officially extended its run at London’s Trafalgar Theatre. That’s right, Cher Horowitz and her Beverly Hills crew aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Like the title suggests, the musical reimagines the iconic 90s film. And for those who haven’t seen it, here’s the lowdown: Cher Horowitz (Emma Flynn), is the most popular student at Beverley Hills High. She’s sweet-natured, kind and has a totally killer wardrobe. Though she’s better at matching her Louis Voutin handbag to her Jimmy Choo shoes than she is at coupling off her classmates. A wannabe matchmaker who revels in setting up relationships, her heart is in the right place, her plans often go hilariously sideways.