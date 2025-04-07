Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    We're totally buggin'! Clueless the Musical extends to 2026

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Like, OMG - the West End just got a whole lot more fashionable for a whole lot longer. Clueless: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the beloved 1995 teen rom-com, has officially extended its run at London’s Trafalgar Theatre. That’s right, Cher Horowitz and her Beverly Hills crew aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

    Like the title suggests, the musical reimagines the iconic 90s film. And for those who haven’t seen it, here’s the lowdown: Cher Horowitz (Emma Flynn), is the most popular student at Beverley Hills High. She’s sweet-natured, kind and has a totally killer wardrobe. Though she’s better at matching her Louis Voutin handbag to her Jimmy Choo shoes than she is at coupling off her classmates. A wannabe matchmaker who revels in setting up relationships, her heart is in the right place, her plans often go hilariously sideways. 

    We're totally buggin'! Clueless the Musical extends to 2026

    The totally Betty production features a brand-new soundtrack from Brit Award-winner KT Tunstall, and a script by Amy Heckerling (who also penned and directed the original movie). It has quickly become one of the West End’s hottest tickets, with audiences falling head over Mary Janes for its mix of 90s nostalgia, iconic lines, and pre-Tinder matchmaking drama.

    Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence), the production has been praised by fans and critics alike. 

    Whether you’re reliving your 90s glory days or just discovering the cult classic for the first time, there’s still time to catch the West End’s most stylish show. 

    Clueless: The Musical is now booking at the Trafalgar Theatre until 28 March 2026.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Fiddler on the Roof London tickets

    Olivier Awards 2025: Full list of winners

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    For those who couldn’t stay up late to watch the Olivier Awards because, have you ever stayed up past 10pm on a... Read more

    Meet the Cornley Drama Society company

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Play That Goes Wrong: where chaos reigns, lines are forgotten, props misfire, and the set seems determined to col... Read more

    The Mousetrap London tickets

    Meet The Mousetrap suspects

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Welcome to Monkswell Manor, where a snowstorm has trapped seven strangers — and one of them is a killer. Agatha... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies