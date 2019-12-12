First Look: David Hasselhoff in 9 to 5 Dec 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The first production shots of David Hasselhoff in 9 to 5 have been released. News that the former Baywatch star would be joining the London cast had the West End shook. Now, The Hoff has taken over the role of Franklin Hart Jr as of 2 December 2019 and will continue to portray the character until 8 February 2020. Be sure to catch him at the Savoy Theatre whilst you can!

Legendary TV star David Hasselhoff now starring in 9 to 5 The Musical

Television legend David Hasselhoff is now playing Franklin Hart Jr in 9 to 5, the musical co-created by Dolly Parton.

Hasselhoff joins West End cast members Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith, Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, and Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes.

The 9 to 5 London cast is completed by Alexander Bartles, Alexander Day, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Ben Irish, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Woodford, Giles Surridge, James Royden-Lyley, Jenny Legg, Jon Reynolds, Llandyll Gove, Molly-May Gardiner, Natasha Mould, Rhiane Drummond, Sasha Wareham, Sean Needham, Simon Campbell, and Victoria Anderson.

David Hasselhoff is undoubtedly best known for his portrayal of Mitch Buchannon on American television series Baywatch and his role as Michael Knight in Knight Rider. He is no stranger to the stage or the West End and has most notably appeared as Billy Flynn in the West End production of Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre as well as appearing in the Las Vegas production of The Producers and the Broadway production of Jekyll and Hyde. Other TV credits of his include appearing as a judge on ITV's Britain's Got Talent and NBC's America's Got Talent.

9 to 5 The Musical features a book by the film's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical direction by Andrew Hilton, musical supervision, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, sound design by Poti Martin, and video design by Nina Dunn. The musical is directed by Jeff Calhoun.

9 to 5 West End musical tickets available from £24 and up!

Dolly Parton's production of 9 to 5 is currently booking until 23 May 2020. Don't miss this critically acclaimed production in London's West End! Book your tickets for 9 to 5 sharpish to secure the best seats at the Savoy Theatre and avoid disappointment.