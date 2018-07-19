Wicked Fashion Exhibition announced for London Fashion Week Jul 19, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Category is... Wicked fierce. Ahead of this year's London Fashion Week, which is just two months away, the West End production of Wicked has just announced that it will be holding a special fashion exhibit of its own, with tickets on sale now. Check out the details for The Most Wicked Fashion Exhibition below.

Pictured: Wicked strikes a pose.

Emerald green is in this season.

Take part in London Fashion Week this year with the fabulous Wicked Fashion Exhibition featuring select costumes from one of the most spellbinding musicals of all time! The fashion exhibition takes place on the 13th and 14th of September at the Malmaison Hotel and you can book your tickets for either 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2.45pm or 4.15pm.

As part of the Defying Gravity Package, you’ll receive a ticket for general admission to The Most Wicked Fashion Exhibition, a complimentary Cocktail or Mocktail, an exclusive Q&A session with the costume makers of Wicked, plus a ticket to see the evening performance of Wicked.

Don’t miss your chance to see the fantastical fashion of Wicked up close as you enjoy a complimentary beverage and meet the masterminds behind the costumes. And with a ticket to see Wicked included in the price, you’ll make your day an unforgettable affair!

Purchase the Defying Gravity Theatre Package to see The Most Wicked Fashion Exhibition and the smash-hit musical Wicked by clicking here. Hurry while stocks last!

This prequel to The Wizard of Oz has won 10 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best West End Show three times, as well as two Olivier Audience Awards. Now the 15th longest-running show in the history of the West End, Wicked is a heart-warming musical that everyone should see at least once. The show tells the untold story of an unlikely friendship between Elphaba, Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda The Good.