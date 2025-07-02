Evita at the London Palladium: First production photos released
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Go beyond the balcony with the first look inside the theatre.
The buzz surrounding Evita has officially hit fever pitch following its opening night yesterday at the London Palladium. With Rachel Zegler’s powerhouse rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from the balcony already setting social media alight, anticipation for this bold new staging has been sky-high, and now, the first production images are finally here.
Directed by Jamie Lloyd, this bold new staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical offers a stripped-back, emotionally raw look at the rise and fall of Argentina’s First Lady, Eva Perón. From her humble beginnings to her controversial position at the heart of power, Evita explores celebrity, politics, and legacy, with one of musical theatre’s most iconic scores, including “Buenos Aires”, “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”, and “You Must Love Me.”
Rachel Zegler, already a Golden Globe winner for her breakout role as Maria in Spielberg’s West Side Story, makes her West End debut as Eva. With direction from Jamie Lloyd, known for radically reimagining classics (Sunset Boulevard, Cyrano de Bergerac), this Evita is a theatrical experience as provocative as it is poignant. Read our review here.