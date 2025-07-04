Broadway’s Independence Day: American shows we’d love to steal

As the U.S sets off fireworks, grills an obscene amount of meat, and watches bizarre sports with insane rules (why does American Football stop every 23.6 seconds?) we’re eyeing something else: a stellar lineup of Broadway productions. Yes, the breakup anniversary has reminded us of all the good things we miss about our ex, and 249 years feels long enough to try and have a civil relationship (that doesn’t end in a civil war).

We’ve already managed to stake a claim on the best of Broadway, including; Wicked, The Lion King, and (perhaps most ironically of all) Hamilton, but there are plenty more we would like to liberate for the West End.

Afterall, it isn’t like we only take. The West End has given Broadway Phantom of the Opera and Six. In return, Broadway has sent us Hadestown and Stereophonic.

We’ve shared stars, and stories for decades. So let’s keep the cultural exchange going. Because if Boop! the Musical can’t live forever on Broadway, it can have a new lease of life in London.

Maybe Happy Ending

The surprise of the Tony Awards this year, Maybe Happy Ending is a quietly beautiful story about two outdated helper robots, Oliver and Claire, who meet in a future Seoul where humans no longer need them. As they share music, memories, and the flicker of something like love, the musical becomes a moving reflection on connection and obsolescence. It picked up six Tony Awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Musical, and made Darren Criss the first Asian-American actor to win Best Leading Actor in a Musical. With its soulful score and delicate design, this is a gentle standout with plenty of emotional weight.

Death Becomes Her

Based on the 1992 cult film, this musical adaptation follows Madeline and Helen, two women who drink a mysterious potion that grants eternal youth. However, it’s only after drinking the luminous green liquid that they discover it has some seriously nasty side effect. Who would have thought, eh? With sharp humour, high stakes, and more animal print than London Zoo, Death Becomes Her leans into the absurdity of immortality. It was nominated for ten Tony Awards at this year's ceremony, taking home the prize for Best Costume Design - and if you’ve Lisle Von Rhuman’s outfit reveal on the show's Instagram page, you’ll understand why.

Boop! The Musical

The 1930s cartoon got a new, if brief, lease of life in Boop!. The new musical tells the story of Betty Boop as she tries to break free from the cartoon world to experience real life for the first time. As she navigates New York City with a wide-eyed sense of wonder, Boop discovers independence, identity, and the power of optimism. Its run has been short and sweet, just like the main girl herself, but during their brief time on Broadway they managed to pick up three Tony Award nominations. The musical was praised for its blend of nostalgic charm and inventive stagecraft, including one of the most inventive visual transitions of the season. Check out their instagram for some insane technicolour quick-changes.

Oh, Mary!

Cole Escola’s solo play follows Mary Todd Lincoln in the final weeks before her husband’s assassination. In this camp and comical production, the First Lady is portrayed as a chaotic and frustrated cabaret performer, desperately trying to hold things together. It sounds odd (because, well, it is), but it just works. What begins as a series of misbehaving monologues becomes a sharp, strange, and emotionally rich meditation on failure, legacy, and performance itself. The play earned two Tony Awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Best Direction, and due to phenomenal demand has had its limited run extended to January 2026. We may have to wait a little to see it this side of the pond, but we know it’ll be worth the wait.