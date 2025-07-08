The Lady from the Sea reveals further star casting Jul 8, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride This autumn, Henrik Ibsen’s haunting classic The Lady from the Sea will wash ashore at London’s Bridge Theatre in a brand-new production directed and adapted by acclaimed theatre-maker Simon Stone. Marking his debut at the Bridge, Stone brings his signature contemporary style to Ibsen’s 1888 psychological drama. As previously announced, Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln will lead the production, but who will join them? Joe Alwyn, known for his work in The Favourite and Conversations with Friends, plays Heath, Ellida’s former lover whose unexpected reappearance threatens to upend her carefully controlled existence. Alwyn brings a brooding presence to the stage, offering a sharp contrast to Edward’s calm reliability. Joining him is John Macmillan, recently seen in House of the Dragon, who plays Lyle—a character whose place in Ellida’s world adds further complexity to her emotional dilemma. Brendan Cowell takes on the role of Finn Marcet, while Isobel Akuwudike appears as Hilda and Gracie Oddie-James portrays Asa. Together, they complete a cast that promises to bring fresh urgency and psychological nuance to one of Ibsen’s most quietly radical works.

Alicia Vikander, the Academy Award-winning actor known for The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, and Tomb Raider, stars as Ellida, a woman caught between the quiet life she has chosen and the mysterious, turbulent past she cannot quite escape. Making her UK stage debut, Vikander has been praised by director Simon Stone as “totally mesmerizing,” embodying the emotional complexity of a role that demands both restraint and inner fire.

Returning to the stage alongside Vikander is Andrew Lincoln, best known for The Walking Dead and Love Actually, who plays Ellida’s husband Edward. As a doctor offering her a life of stability and calm, Edward becomes both a refuge and a reminder of everything Ellida has chosen to leave behind. Stone describes Lincoln’s performance as “raw and honest,” hinting at a portrayal that delves deep into the psychology of quiet masculinity and emotional vulnerability.

Simon Stone’s adaptation reimagines The Lady from the Sea for a modern audience while preserving the existential and emotional questions that have made it a timeless piece. Set in a remote coastal town, the story follows Ellida as she navigates the pull between domestic security and wild freedom, between memory and reality. With the arrival of Heath, long presumed gone, she is forced to confront what she truly wants from life, and whether she is brave enough to choose it.

The production also boasts an impressive creative team. Lizzie Clachan, known for The Witches, designs the set, with Mel Page on costume, and Nick Schlieper on lighting. There’s original music and sound by Stefan Gregory, a frequent collaborator with Stone. Pip Terry joins as assistant designer.

The Lady from the Sea begins previews on 10 September 2025, with opening night scheduled for 18 September, and runs at the Bridge Theatre until 8 November.