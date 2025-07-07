The West End's New Favourite Band: Meet the Full Stereophonic London Cast
Posted on
| By Vivienne Shaw
Fresh off a critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning run in New York, Stereophonic has blasted into the West End and the cast is already making waves. David Adjmi’s electrifying play, backed by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler’s original music, takes us inside the pressure-cooker world of a 1970s rock band recording their next big album.The result? A five-star theatrical experience with the tension of The Bear, the romance of Almost Famous, and the sonic soul of Daisy Jones & the Six.
Here’s the full West End cast who are bringing this love letter to analog rock to life.
Who plays Charlie in the West End cast?
Andrew R. Butler plays Charlie, the laconic, contemplative studio assistant. This marks his London debut, following his Broadway debut in Stereophonic, where he was part of the Drama Desk Award–winning ensemble. A fun bit of trivia: back in 2018, Butler and his creative partner Andrew Farmer were awarded the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant for rising talents in musical theatre.
Who plays Grover in the West End cast?
Eli Gelb reprises his acclaimed performance as Grover, the chief sound engineer who quickly realises he shouldn’t have lied on his CV. Gelb is best known for his performance in Stereophonic on Broadway, and has appeared on screen in The Squid and the Whale (2005), Indignation (2016), and HBO’s The Newsroom (2012). Up next, he’ll appear in Kelly Reichardt’s film The Mastermind, starring alongside Josh O’Connor.
Who plays Reg in the West End cast?
Zachary Hart takes on the role of Reg, the British bassist who has a penchant for philosophy, as well as a bag full of coke. Hart previously starred in The Seagull at the Barbican and The Constituent at the Old Vic.
Who plays Diana in the West End cast?
Lucy Karczewski stars as Diana, one of the band’s two female members and emotional epicenter. Diana is the soul of the group, and Karczewski’s performance is as haunting as it is magnetic. This performance marks her official West End debut.
Who plays Peter in the West End cast?
Jack Riddiford plays Peter, the brooding creative force whose ambition teeters into obsession. Charismatic, controlling, and unraveling in slow motion, Riddiford captures every beat of this turbulent character. He previously starred in Romeo & Juliet at the Almeida Theatre, as well as The Inheritance in the West End.
Who plays Simon in the West End cast?
Chris Stack reprises his Broadway role as Simon, the wisecracking drummer whose chill demeanor barely hides the dysfunction brewing in the band. He has razor-sharp comic timing, which can’t always be said for his tempo on the drums. This marks Stack’s West End debut.
Who plays Holly in the West End cast?
Nia Towle takes on Holly, the pianist and singer with zero patience for rockstar nonsense. With a biting delivery and a backbone of steel, Towle’s Holly is the unsung hero of the session, bringing clarity when the music (and emotions) get messy - that’s when she’s sorted out her own relationship with Reg. Towle previously starred in the RSC’s Hamlet and appeared in the television series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Stereophonic West End Understudies
Joining the West End Stereophonic company are the understudies: Sam Denia (Understudy Reg, Charlie and Grover), Rima Georges (Understudy Holly), Lucy Gray (Understudy Diana) and Steve Shirley (Understudy Simon and Peter).
Stereophonic West End Creatives
The production is directed by Daniel Aukin, with music by Grammy-winning artist Will Butler (Arcade Fire). Scenic design is by David Zinn, costumes by Enver Chakartash, lighting by Jiyoun Chang and Ryan Seelig, and sound design by Ryan Rumery with Cody Spencer. Wig, hair and makeup design are by Tommy Kurzman, with casting by Julia Horan.
A joint presentation between the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, Stereophonic has already become one of the most acclaimed and talked-about transfers of the year.
Don’t miss the most Tony Award nominated play in history
With 13 Tony Award nominations and universal acclaim behind it, Stereophonic is more than just a play - it’s a behind-the-scenes odyssey of rock and rupture. Whether you're a theatre buff or a vinyl purist, this one’s for you. Turn up the volume and book your tickets now