The West End's New Favourite Band: Meet the Full Stereophonic London Cast

Fresh off a critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning run in New York, Stereophonic has blasted into the West End and the cast is already making waves. David Adjmi’s electrifying play, backed by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler’s original music, takes us inside the pressure-cooker world of a 1970s rock band recording their next big album.The result? A five-star theatrical experience with the tension of The Bear, the romance of Almost Famous, and the sonic soul of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Here’s the full West End cast who are bringing this love letter to analog rock to life.

Who plays Charlie in the West End cast?

Andrew R. Butler plays Charlie, the laconic, contemplative studio assistant. This marks his London debut, following his Broadway debut in Stereophonic, where he was part of the Drama Desk Award–winning ensemble. A fun bit of trivia: back in 2018, Butler and his creative partner Andrew Farmer were awarded the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant for rising talents in musical theatre.

Who plays Grover in the West End cast?

Eli Gelb reprises his acclaimed performance as Grover, the chief sound engineer who quickly realises he shouldn’t have lied on his CV. Gelb is best known for his performance in Stereophonic on Broadway, and has appeared on screen in The Squid and the Whale (2005), Indignation (2016), and HBO’s The Newsroom (2012). Up next, he’ll appear in Kelly Reichardt’s film The Mastermind, starring alongside Josh O’Connor.

Who plays Reg in the West End cast?

Zachary Hart takes on the role of Reg, the British bassist who has a penchant for philosophy, as well as a bag full of coke. Hart previously starred in The Seagull at the Barbican and The Constituent at the Old Vic.